Published Jul 13, 2023

Having a monitor stand can transform your boring, stable computer desk into a dynamic platform for creativity and efficiency. Instantly clear space to sort through a pile of documents or tackle that art project. Additionally, if you have the perfect monitor but the height adjustment is difficult, a stand or arm can help preserve your posture and reduce neck strain. Unfortunately, depending on your situation, you may need one of several different builds to fit your monitors. If you read on, though, we’ve collected an assortment of the best monitor stands for just about any configuration.

How we chose the best monitor stands

Over the past months, we’ve sorted through several categories of monitor stands (think dual- and triple-monitor setups, etc.) and selected the best monitor stands, shelves, and arms for respective categories. In many ways, the following write-up is a compilation of the best of the best for each of those situations.

In fact, if the given product for a category doesn’t fit your particular situation (perhaps it’s equipped with the wrong VESA configuration—a standard for mounting interfaces), there will likely be a link to a broader range of preferred picks for the category. Of course, there are also situations where a full article would be beyond the scope of what is reasonable, and we’ll try to cover a couple of those here, as well.

Note that both stationary monitor stands and arm-style monitor stands are represented within our picks for best monitor stands.

The best monitor stands: Reviews & Recommendations

The following collection represents a best-of-the-best situation. Additionally, a wide variety of materials, lift heights, and even VESA compatibilities will be presented. There truly should be something for everyone in this listing of the best monitor stands.

Best overall: Grovemade Desk Shelf

Why it made the cut: This gorgeous monitor stand is made with care from premium materials.

Specs

VESA / Size: 9 x 31.5 inch top

9 x 31.5 inch top Material: Wood and aluminum

Wood and aluminum Lift Height: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches Maximum Tilt: N/A

Pros

Carefully crafted from your choice of walnut, oak, maple, or plywood

Supports monitors weighing up to 50-pounds

A truly stylish piece

Quick assembly

Cons

More expensive than you might like

A premium choice, made with high-quality materials, the Grovemade Desk Shelf gives your monitor a slight lift and a stately look. With enough room below to tuck away one of the slimmer keyboards (mechanical, wireless, TKL, 60%, something’s sure to fit) plus a paper shelf, the Grovemade Desk Shelf gives you the ability to make your desk look tidy and stately quickly. The fact that it sits on top of your desk—as opposed to arm types that must be clamped or put through a desk hole—makes it one of the best monitor stands for antique desks. Add to that the variety of wood styles (and matte-colored versions), and you can make a truly great visual statement out of your desk.

Of course, it isn’t all just looks and a place to slide your stuff under. The Grovemade Desk Shelf’s build is quite solid. For example, the wood is powder coated, which improves durability, scratch resistance, and chemical resistance. Elements of the Grovemade Desk Shelf made of cork are stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. It’s all made premium, through and through, and (if it matters to you) the whole process is done by hand right here in the USA.

Why it made the cut: This will give you the ultimate freedom to maneuver your dual monitor setup in whichever way you like.

Specs

VESA / Size: 75×75 and 100×100 VESA

75×75 and 100×100 VESA Material: Aluminum and Steel

Aluminum and Steel Lift Height: Up to 13 inches

Up to 13 inches Maximum Tilt: 90 degrees

Pros

Easy rotation for portrait or landscape modes

Great clamping to the desk

Gas spring arms for fine-tuning

90-degree tilt and 180-degree swivel create perfect placement

Cons

Must tighten tightly to lock monitor arms into place

Mount-It’s MI-1772 is the best monitor stand for those of us that like using two monitors. To summarize, the Mount-It MI-1772 uses a pair of classic triple-jointed monitor arms and connects them together around a clamping base. Despite being connected at the base, the maneuverability of a gas spring triple-jointed arm gives the two monitors a life of their own. Configurations such as vertical, side-by-side, and even diagonal alignment are all possible.

In our review of the best dual-monitor stands, the Mount-It MI-1772 reigned supreme due to its economical use of desk space (it has a small clamp that is surprisingly effective) and movement mechanism. The gas springs allow both fine-grained control of the monitors’ positioning and make them easy to move. Be warned, however, that you will need to tighten them tightly to truly lock them in place.

Why it made the cut: Grovemade has created the most beautiful wide stationary monitor stand your eyes can find.

Specs

VESA / Size: 9 x 46 inch top

9 x 46 inch top Material: Wood and aluminum

Wood and aluminum Lift Height: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches Maximum Tilt: N/A

Pros

One of the most stylish large stationary monitor stands

Your choice of many styles

Relatively quick assembly

Cons

While quality, still pricey

If you have a dual monitor setup but don’t want arms, Grovemade has you covered. Similar in construction to the Grovemade we made our top choice, this monitor stand is made of quality wood and cork. Likewise, it has powder-coated wood finishing, and the cork is still stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. What makes the “Dual” version of the Grovemade Desk Shelf different is its size. Not many monitor stands—if you exclude those with arms—exist in this size that maintain this level of quality. By this size, most seem to turn into slender bars of hole-filled metal, but the Grovemade keeps up the quality. Unfortunately, this quality comes at a premium price, so if you’re looking for something that works well but doesn’t cost as much, the best monitor stand for your dual-monitor setup might very well be a pair of monitor arms.

Why it made the cut: It has a feature-to-price ratio that is just right.

Specs

VESA / Size: 75×75 and 100×100 VESA

75×75 and 100×100 VESA Material: Metal

Metal Lift Height: 4.5 to 27.8-inches

4.5 to 27.8-inches Maximum Tilt: 35 degrees

Pros

Can mount to table via hole or clamp

Precision movements with gas spring arms

17.6 pounds per monitor weight limit

Cons

No depth adjustment for middle monitor (like most triple-monitor setups)

The Mount Pro Triple-Monitor Desk Mount is perfect for those wanting to go to the next level and have three monitors. In a similar style to the best monitor stands for dual-monitor setups, the Mount Pro Triple-Monitor Desk Mount has two multi-joint gas spring arms attached towards a central point. From here, a central pole rises for the middle monitor. The result is a triple-headed beast of a monitor array that can be moved about and tilted to face you at many angles.

One of the few issues with this monitor stand is how the middle monitor lacks depth adjustment. In other words, you can’t pull it closer to you or push it away from you at will. Unfortunately, this appears to be a failing of the category and not just the Mount Pro, as we repeatedly encountered this problem in our investigation of the best triple-monitor stands.

Best monitor arm for standing desk: VIVO Sit Stand Monitor Mount and Desk Riser

Why it made the cut: This monitor stand converts your mobile desk into a standing desk.

Specs

VESA / Size: 75×75 and 100×100 VESA

75×75 and 100×100 VESA Material: Metal arms

Metal arms Lift Height: 4.5 to 20 inches

4.5 to 20 inches Maximum Tilt: 45 degrees

Pros

Converts any desk into a standing desk

Can handle dual-monitor setups

Single arm edition also available

Slidable keyboard tray included

Cons

Manual lift

One of the nice things about having a monitor stand is that it can lift your monitor up to higher places. Unfortunately, even if the typical monitor stand can rise really high into the air—high enough for you to use it comfortably while standing—it won’t raise your keyboard, too. That’s where the VIVO Sit Stand Monitor Mount and Desk Riser comes in. When in “sitting” mode, it acts as a regular single (or dual, there are two versions) monitor stand. When it is squeezed it rises, bringing a tray for your keyboard up with it.

The whole thing gives you a lot of flexibility in how you use your desk. The one downside with it is that—unlike the best standing desks, which more often than not feature motorized height adjustment—you’ll have to manually convert this monitor stand from sitting to standing mode. If you want the luxury of standing at the push of a button, you might have to consider ditching your stationary desk altogether.

Best monitor wall mount: Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm

Why it made the cut: This mount works with a ton of VESA patterns, meaning it won’t limit your future monitor choices.

Specs

VESA / Size: 75×75, 100×100, 200×100, and 200×200 (more with adapter)

75×75, 100×100, 200×100, and 200×200 (more with adapter) Material: Metal

Metal Lift Height: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches Maximum Tilt:

Pros

Multiple mounting options

Future-proofing

10-year warranty

Arms fold down to 6 inches next to wall, very compact

Cons

Requires separate accessories to accommodate ultrawide monitors

The Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm is our favorite monitor wall mount due to its extreme compatibility and wide variety of monitors it is compatible with.

Unlike traditional monitor stands, which are on the desk, wall-mounted monitor stands tend to be more permanent fixtures, which means they need to be made tough. They also need to have increased compatibility, so you won’t have to replace them with each technological leap you have with your monitors. The Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm handles both of these requirements with ease.

For durability, the Ergotron HX Single Ultrawide Monitor Arm underwent intense quality testing in its design phase and has a 10-year warranty. And as for compatibility, it natively comes with four different VESA patterns it can connect to and has an (unfortunately not included) VESA adaptor kit for larger patterns. Furthermore, there are additional kits you can get to make it a dual or triple monitor setup, should you so choose in the future.

Why it made the cut: This inexpensive monitor stand is highly reviewed, doubles as a desk organizer, and is perfect for young students.

Specs

VESA / Size: 16 x 10 inch top

16 x 10 inch top Material: Metal

Metal Lift Height: 6.25 inches

6.25 inches Maximum Tilt: N/A

Pros

Includes three tray organizer

Has a shelf for keyboards, notebooks, etc.

Suction cup bottom for stability

Very affordable

Cons

“Cheap” appearance

Holes in metal can be annoying

If you’re looking for the best monitor stand on the cheap, the Simple Trending Monitor Stand should probably be your go-to. At a considerably lower cost than any of the other best monitor stands on this list, you’ll find an object that raises your monitor just over half a foot, provides organization for desk doodads, and has room for your keyboard or notebooks to be placed inside.

Overall, the appearance is rather basic, and it feels functionary to a fault. Meaning it is one of the best monitor stands for children, especially young students. Combine it with a proper kids’ desk and you have a great learning station, which is very easy to keep tidy, on your hands.

What to consider before buying monitor stands

You have a two-monitor setup. So, you just need to find the best dual-monitor arms to use as a stand, buy it, and you’re good to go. Right?

Unfortunately, it isn’t so easy. Not all monitor stands are compatible with all monitors, so that’d be a big “oops” moment if you got in a hurry. And that’s just the start. When it comes right down to it, the best monitor stands for you will not only be compatible with your monitor but also able to put your monitors at your ideal height and provide a stable viewing experience.

Monitor compatibility

Both stationary monitor stands and arm-style monitor stands have some possibilities for compatibility issues. With the more stationary, surface-heightening style, it is a bit easier to figure out. Just make sure your new monitor stand’s surface size will fit your monitor’s base securely. In general, this is not a problem, but some budget or “space-saving” monitor stands in this style will be overly thin and potentially cause issues.

Monitor arms, however, need to have monitors mounted to them. Fortunately, most monitors (and monitor arms) have a square pattern of holes referred to as VESA holes or a “VESA pattern.” These are in standard configurations, measured in millimeters, with 100 x 100 being the most common. Nearly every monitor has them, at least nowadays, but you might find different pattern sizes depending on your monitor size. Always ensure your monitor’s VESA pattern and monitor stand align if you want to use monitor arms.

Your ideal monitor height

If your monitor stand has an arm, then you will likely be able to adjust it into a position that is a comfortable level for your head and eyes. Less mobile monitor stands may run into more trouble, but this can be avoided if you determine your ideal monitor height.

One of the easiest ways to determine the most natural and comfortable viewing height for you is to copy the height from a desk you’ve used before that was comfortable. In general, this tends to be with the top of the screen being just below eye level when you are sitting tall and straight. Monitor placement tends to be a bit subjective, if personal.

Still, if you are looking for a more rigorous suggestion than “whatever feels right,” the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has a tip for you. According to a CCOHS guide to office sitting, the “working object” (monitor) should be about 10 to 30 degrees below the line of sight when sitting properly and looking straight ahead.

In any event, ensure that (whatever it may be) your monitor stand can deliver your ideal monitor height.

Stability

Finally, a word on the importance of having a solid structure for your monitor stand. The best monitor stands will keep your monitor(s) in a completely still position while in use.

For monitor arm stands, this means that they will have tightening systems in place at the joints. This will keep your monitor from slowly sinking or jostling millimeter by millimeter every time you bump your desk. In the absolute best case, you’ll be able to somewhat tighten the monitor arm so you can adjust the exact positioning to your liking from moment to moment but avoid accidental movement. That being said, complete locking is better than unwanted movement.

More stationary monitor stands might have less trouble with this problem overall, but caution should still be taken. If the stand is too lightweight or the legs of the stand are made from low-friction hard plastics, each bump of the keyboard could slowly move the stand. Heavy-duty materials and quality high-friction bottoms will keep these stands immobile.

FAQs

Q: How much does a monitor stand cost? A monitor stand can cost anywhere from around $25 on the low end to over $300. Monitor stands have a surprisingly wide variety of styles, builds, and even functionalities and features. As a result, prices can vary widely. Q: Is it better to have a monitor stand? It is better to have a monitor stand than to look at your monitor in an awkward position or have the default stand take up too much space on your desk. In other words, having one of the best monitor stands on your desk is generally considered better than not having one. This being said, you don’t necessarily have to get one right away. If you have one of the best computer desks already, feel comfortable looking at your monitor, and have plenty of space to do what you want, you might be fine. Q: What are the best monitor stands for gaming? The best stands for gaming monitors are those that enhance what setup you already prefer and likely include dual-monitor arms. For example, the Mount-It! (MI-1772) Dual Monitor Arm lets you tilt and swivel two monitors easily. This is great for casually playing a game on one screen and having a Discord or stream on another, or even tilting your monitor 90 degrees to display mobile games on the big screen.

Final thoughts on the best monitor stands

In today’s world, there are tons of options for getting monitor stands. In fact, it is the abundance of good choices, not the lack of them, that might make this process difficult. As long as you get basic things (such as a matching VESA pattern configuration) correct, there is a lot to enjoy. Combining our efforts and combing through what’s out there, we’ve sorted this selection of the best monitor stands so you can improve your setup affordably.

