Here are 36 Memorial Day Weekend deals under $100
It's all about spending less than a Benjamin, baby ...
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Memorial Day Weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer. There are also deals. A lot of deals. If you’re not interested in spending a lot of money on a single big-ticket item, though, we feel you. That’s why we’ve combed through the web to find the best gear you can get on sale for under $100. In some cases, you can spend under $10. We’ve broken the deals into categories for your convenience, and there’s a little something for everybody, whether you plan to spend the summer outdoors or inside. So before you check out for the long weekend, check out these deals:
The best Memorial Day tech deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 (Was $129)
- JBL Live Free 2 True Adaptive Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $99 (Was $129)
- JBL Quantum TWS Noise-Cancelling Gaming Earbuds $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- Dell E1916HV, $76.52 (Was $109.99)
- Acer R240HY, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $29.95 (was $39.99)
- TOLOCO Massage Gun, Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue for Athletes $39.99 (was $99.99)
The best Memorial Day appliance deals
- Geek Chef 4 Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- Bonsenkitchen Handheld Blender $14.44 (Was $24.99)
- Mueller 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker $26.99 (Was $29.99)
- Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker $44.99 (Was $64.99)
- Meat Slicer, Anescra 200W Electric Deli Food Slicer $86.69 (Was $139.99)
- Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill with Locking Lid $31.99 (Was $39.99)
The best Memorial Day kitchen deals
- CAROTE 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan with Lid $19.54 (Was $29.99)
- Get 25% off sitewide at Great Jones with the promo code MDW25
- Mercer Culinary Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 12-Inch $25 (Was $43.99)
- Mercer Culinary Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 8-Inch $14.75 (Was $26)
- MAX’IS Creations | The Mug with a Hoop $24.99 (Was $34.95)
- Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher $29.09 (Was $38.79)
- Cuisinart CBW-201 Butter Wheel Stainless Steel $20.31 (Was $29.99)
- Cuisinart CBP-116 Sauce Pot and Basting Brush Set $12.50 (Was $15.78)
- Ice Cream Scoop $5.59 (Was $12.99)
- Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle, $34.90 (Was $59.50)
The best Memorial Day outdoor deals
- Panel Sound USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 $35.99 (was $59.99)
- Franklin Sports Fun 5 Combo Outdoor Game Set $23.47 (was $54.99)
- Soges Power Tower Pull Up & Dip Station Multi-Function Home Strength Training Fitness Workout Station Height Adjustable, PSBB005-N $90.09 (was $105.99)
- Everest Mini Hiking Pack, Dark Gray/Black, One Size $12.08 (was $14.60)
- Retrospec Solana 1 inch Yoga Mat $33.79 (was $39.99)
- Etekcity Scale for Body Weight and Fat Percentage $21.99 (was $29.99)
- TRAKK – Multi Speed & Mode Deep Tissue Massage Roller $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $27.10 (was $34.95)
- Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case, $41.52 (Was $59.99)
- OXO Good Grips Grilling Prep and Carry System, $31.99 (Was $39.99)