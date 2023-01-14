We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When it comes to tech, and more specifically visually appealing tech, Apple seems to always be ahead of the curve. From sleek-looking computers to highly functional operating systems, the brand is always innovating for a better user experience.

If you are interested in purchasing an Apple MacBook but don’t want to pay full price, you are in luck. Right now you can get a refurbished 13″ MacBook Air for a 61 percent markdown off its MSRP.

This MacBook Air from 2017 is designed with productivity in mind, featuring an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor for faster browsing and streaming. Additionally, with 128GB of memory, you will have plenty of space for apps, photos, and whatever else you need to store on the computer. Plus, with Bluetooth 4.0, you’ll have no trouble moving data between this computer and other devices that are compatible. And with a longer battery life of up to 12 hours and a thin profile that weighs less than two pounds, you’ll be able to bring this computer out with you with no trouble.

A computer as sleek and powerful as the MacBook Air 13″ has received no shortage of praise from industry reviewers. According to LapTop Mag, this MacBook is great for its sound, with the writer stating, “Good sound never gets outdated, and the MacBook Air continues Apple’s track record of laptops with sweet-sounding audio, blasting enough volume to fill our medium-size conference room.” TechRadar also had some great things to say about this particular MacBook, noting that, “Whether you’re surfing the web, doing some word processing or light photo editing, you’ll find a lot to love with the MacBook Air 2017.”

Right now you can get yourself a refurbished MacBook Air 13″ in silver for just $379.99. That’s marked down 61 percent from its MSRP of $999.

