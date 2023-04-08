We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive with 128GB of storage is now only $28.99 and can help you save your most precious memories without sacrificing space on your devices.

As you capture life’s wonderful moments in photos or videos, you might also be fighting low storage notifications popping up on your phone. You can flip through your camera roll and try parting with some old images, but you don’t have to get rid of irreplaceable memories to clear up more space.

This 4-in-1 smart flash drive plugs right into your smartphone and allows you to easily store or transfer files between devices. Save more memories with 128GB of storage space on this flash drive, now only $28.99 (reg. $39.99) through April 11.

Expand the possibilities of your device

This flash drive is more advanced than your old-school thumb drive. Plug it directly into your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Micro-USB Android phone, and more with USB 3, lightning, micro-USB, and USB type-C ports. No adapters are necessary. Download the Y-Disk app to transfer photos, videos, music, and other crucial files to the drive with a 25MB/s transmission.

Use the drive as a storage device to keep all your important files in one place. You may also want to transfer files to another device for safekeeping. This can come in handy if you need to move photos from your phone to your computer to put together a holiday letter, social media post, or any other project.

The smart flash drive is less than two inches long and weighs just half an ounce. Keep it in your pocket, purse, bag, or attach it to a keychain.

Smarter storage at a discounted price

Saving a hard copy backup of your photos ensures you don’t have to worry about losing them if you misplace or damage your device. You can seamlessly move pictures of your pets or children from your phone to your laptop so you can cherish them beyond the life of your device.

Hard drive storage can also provide you with additional privacy protection, which can be difficult to guarantee when using a cloud storage service. This way, only you can access the physical hard drive and all your important files.

Keep your memories and docs safe with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive (128GB) for just $28.99 (reg. $39.99). This deal ends April 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.