If you’ve considered getting a laptop upgrade but are hesitant to spend thousands of dollars, this may be the sign you were seeking. The refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB performs like new and won’t break the bank. Best yet, it’s further price-dropped in celebration of Apple Day!

Possessing Apple’s state-of-the-art features, this affordable and eco-friendly portable 2017 laptop will help you conquer your digital needs with high-quality performance. With a massive 128B storage capacity and a 1.8GHz processor for fast and reliable performance, you’ll be able to efficiently work with large files and download and stream your favorite software, apps, movies, games, and more without having to worry about processing power.

With excellent reviews (such as a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon), the MacBook Air is a great contender for those that require high-quality screen time. The laptop features a compact display with an Intel HD Graphics 6000 video card and 1440×900 resolution on its robust 13.3″ screen — bringing ultimate pixel-perfect clarity to all your images and videos. Boasting a 54Wh Li-Poly battery that produces up to 12 hours of power per charge, you won’t have to worry about your favorite show binge being interrupted by the lack of an outlet or a work meeting lasting longer than expected.

The classic lightweight design and ultra-thin construction, which weighs only 2.96 pounds, allows you to take your MacBook Air on the go and easily fits into backpacks, purses, and weekender bags. With a sleek and easily-transportable laptop, you’ll have the complete package to finish your to-do list efficiently, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

While the refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB ) in Silver sells typically at $1,599, you can enjoy cutting-edge technology without contributing to the landfill and pay only $413.99. That’s well over 70% in savings—but hurry, this limited-time offer ends on Oct. 21.

