This is the next best thing to gifting a new car

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Know someone who won’t give up their beloved old car? Or maybe they have a painful hour-long commute. Do them a favor and upgrade their ride this holiday season. We aren’t talking about a new car, just this CarPlay and Android Auto car infotainment system. Check off a holiday gift early while it’s on sale for $94.97 (reg. $179.99) until Nov. 3.
Instant car upgrade
Even your friend still living in the ‘90s with their OG Ford Bronco would appreciate having Bluetooth radio, navigation on a large screen, and hands-free calling.
It doesn’t even matter how old your giftee’s car is; even a vintage Mustang can have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as long as it has a working cigarette lighter for power. Here’s how to install the CarPlay screen:
- Mount the screen to the windshield or dashboard with suction or adhesive bases.
- Plug it into the cigarette lighter for power.
- Connect to the car’s stereo via Bluetooth, FM radio, or aux.
- Pair to an iPhone or Android.
- Drive on!
Everybody loves CarPlay and Android Auto
During those long commutes or road trips, your giftee will love having a 9-inch touchscreen working intuitively with their smartphone. Here’s what they can do:
- Input a destination on their phone and watch directions on the screen.
- Easily control Spotify or Apple Music and see two apps open at once.
- See incoming text notifications and have Siri or Google Assistant ask if they want to respond hands-free.
It’s not just a fun gift—you can argue it’s actually a safer way to get around.
Order this holiday gift now to avoid price spikes and shipping delays. The car entertainment system is only on sale for $94.97 (reg. $179.99) until Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. with no coupon needed.
9″ Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Compatibility & Phone Mirroring – $94.97
StackSocial prices subject to change.