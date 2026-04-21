How to tell eagle parents Jackie and Shadow apart

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The two new eaglets eating, chirping, and “bopping” in their nest high above Southern California’s Big Bear Lake are arguably the stars of the popular wildlife livestream. But it’s devoted eagle parents Jackie and Shadow doing the really hard work behind the scenes—grabbing fish, protecting their babies from hungry ravens, and keeping them warm as their feathers grow in.

However, it can be challenging to tell Jackie and Shadow apart and know who is sitting on the nest or feeding the eaglets. Fortunately, the team at Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) is here to help.

Yes, Jackie is bigger

It’s a common misconception that males are always bigger than females. Jackie is actually a bit bigger than Shadow, so if both of them are on the nest tending to their chicks, she is the larger bird. According to the FOBBV, Jackie is about 3 feet tall, while Shadow is approximately 2.5 feet tall. Her wingspan is also wider by an estimated 6 inches.

“Jackie appears to be quite proud of being much larger than Shadow and he seems to be just fine with that,” FOBBV writes. “This size difference is true for bald eagles in general.”

Eyes of the beholder

Overall, Jackie’s head is more flat. She is also known for a more “fierce” or “stern” look. This is because she has a more pronounced supraorbital ridge, or the bony part of the eye socket that shades and protects the eye. By comparison, Shadow has a less intense supraorbital ridge, so he sometimes looks a little bit more surprised by human standards.



Viewers often say Jackie looks more stern due to her supraorbital ridge, while Shadow looks more surprised. Image: Friends of Big Bear Valley.



Eagle eyes are also not just a compliment. Bald eagles have superior binocular vision and can see more colors than we do. According to FOBBV, Jackie and Shadow’s visual acuity is 20/5, compared to 20/20 visual acuity of mere humans, and they can spot a rabbit up to three miles away.

Beak matters

Like with her size, Jackie’s upper beak—or tomial ridge— is larger and thicker than Shadows from the top to bottom. She also has a curvy, wavy ridge on the bottom edge of her upper beak.

Jackie also has a bigger upper beak. Image: Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Shadow’s beak curves down faster and the upper beak is more flat. According to FOBBV, this wavy curve is a common feature for raptors like owls that helps them subdue prey quicker.

Shadow’s beak is more wavy. Image: Friends of Big Bear Valley.



Other smaller differences

FOBBV also points out some other, more subtle differences:

Jackie has thicker ankles.

Jackie’s has a deeper voice than Shadow. Her vocalizations also tend to be louder.

Shadow’s shoulders are smaller than Jackie’s. She has a build more like a football linebacker, while Shadow has more “rounded” shoulders.

So can you tell Jackie and Shadow apart now? Try your luck while watching the livestream:

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

And a reminder, the naming contest for the new eaglets is open until Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.