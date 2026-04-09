REEF celebrates 21 years of the iconic Fanning flip-flop with updated Spring/Summer styles

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It’s only April, but we’re already prepping for pool season and bringing the beach chairs and beverage coolers down. And that means we’re also auditing our beat-up footwear, making it the perfect time for some new sandals. It just so happens that REEF knows a thing or two about warm-weather wear, and the Fanning, its most mischievous flip-flop with a built-in bottle opener on the bottom, turns 21 with new styles just in time for Spring/Summer 2026.
The original Fanning earned its place by being more than a blank slab of rubber, and that’s why it still deserves a toast now that it’s legal. Developed and named for pro surfer Mick Fanning, it landed in 2005 with a more athletic stance and supportive upper than your average flip-hop. The new Fanning + is an even more plush expression of easygoing meets multisurface-ready. Wet decks, hot pavement, sandy shortcuts, lakehouse hangs … long afternoons between beach bar and boardwalk … there’s a Fanning for you.
REEFlex EVA, molded memory foam straps, shockpads, and an oversized translucent airbag heel in the case of the Fanning +, make each step in a Fanning cush, but not mush. The Fanning H20 takes underfoot ease and puts it in a fully molded and quick-dry style. While the Fanning H2O Slides are an even looser, slip-on silhouette. All the franchise keeps the post-surf party personality … and the bottle opener.
The updated Fanning line is now available for $40 to $90.
After you get off your feet, are you looking to quickly beat the heat? Dyson just announced its HushJet Mini Cool fan, a 7.5-ounce portable model that squeezes a 65,000-RPM brushless motor and up to 25 m/s (55 mph) airflow into something slim enough to wear, plop by the deck chair, or prop on a table. Dyson’s HushJet nozzle cuts turbulence and tamps down the high-pitched whine, so the air feels sharp and clean instead of all buzz and bluster. With five speeds, a Boost mode, and up to six hours of runtime on a full USB-C charge, this $99 invigorating accessory seems built for the sticky stretch between poolside, BBQ, and couch.
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