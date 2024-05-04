We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your weather app might say there’s a chance of rain, but you don’t always get to see all the data contributing to that prediction. The weather channel may show a map of precipitation, but it’s not always localized to your area.

Whether the weather is your field of study or you’re just tired of carrying an umbrella all day and not needing it, you can get a more focused, personalized readout of the weather in your area with your own Logia 5-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station. This personal weather monitor mounts to your roof and sends localized weather readings to a specialized weather display or your phone, and it’s on sale for $119 (reg. $179).

Measures wind, rain, temperature, and more

This personal weather station gives you personalized weather readings based on readings taken from the apparatus mounted on your roof. Setup is a process, but there’s no calibration needed, so all you need to do is assemble, install, and sync.

Once it’s attached and synced, the Logia can give you readings on wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, temperature, and humidity. That’s not all you can do with it though. You can also check historic weather patterns, predict weather conditions for the next 12-24 hours, and get custom alerts for different weather patterns. The Logia can send alerts for high or low temperatures indoors or out, humidity, high wind speeds, extreme barometric pressure drop, and even the dew point.

In practice, that means you could get more specialized information to guide what you wear, where you go, and especially what you plant if you want to cultivate your green thumb.

Get the Logia 5-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Station on sale for just $119.99 (reg. $179).

StackSocial prices subject to change.