Brompton Electric G Line review: The perfect folder for riders who can’t live with or without an ebike

For decades, Brompton has been the Monty Python of cycling: brilliant, eccentric, and unmistakably British. You can spot one a block away: full-grown adults zipping by on tiny wheels and a frame that barely grazes their knees. But its magic lies in the clever tri-fold design that tucks itself into a little rolling companion—half bike, half briefcase—in seconds. Among folders, none pack smaller or neater, which is why they’ve become a species of their own on the London Underground and in other cities full of multimodal commuters.

A Brompton can make the cycle path almost feel like an exciting closed course. And now the classic has gotten even more adventurous.

The new Brompton Electric G Line is what happens when Britain’s most iconic folding bike plugs in, bulks up, and keeps pace with modern life and essential escapes. It’s how British humor evolved from The Ministry of Silly Walks to “Shaun of the Dead”: still witty, just faster and wired for what’s next.

Pros

Equipped for commuting with integrated front and rear lights, fenders with mudflaps, rear rack, and a bell

Balance and handling like a full-size bike

Removable battery pack for easy charging or secure storage

Excellent for multi-modal commuters

Comes in three frame sizes to fit riders from 5’ to 6’6”

Available in three colors: adventure orange, forest green, traildust white (shown)

Optional app Cons Rocker-style display controls for PAS aren’t immediately intuitive

Larger wheels mean folding takes more practice

No throttle and no suspension, so plan to pedal and expect vibration on rougher roads

Pricey for casual commuters Specs Folded size: 28.3 inches deep × 26.2 inches tall × 16 inches wide

Motor: 250W rear-hub motor

Battery: 345Wh capacity, charges to 100% in 4-5 hours

Removeable battery: Yes (housed in front-mounted bag)

Compliance: UL 2849 certified

Riding range: 20 to 45 miles

Class: 1

Top assisted speed: 20 mph

Throttle: No

Drivetrain: 4-speed

Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc

Tires: 20-inch Schwalbe G-One Allround 54-406 tan wall

Bike weight: About 43 pounds w/ battery bag (35 lbs. bike only)

Connectivity: Brompton Electric app (iOS and Android)

Design and details: How Brompton re-engineered an icon

The Electric G Line keeps Brompton’s signature folding DNA intact but redesigns nearly everything around it, creating one bike that can handle both weekday commutes and weekend escapes beyond the pavement.

The company scaled up its formula, swapping the familiar 16-inch city wheels for 20-inch rims wrapped in Schwalbe G-One Allround tubeless tires with nubby tread that grips better on dirt and gravel. The stretched steel frame adds stability, while a new aluminum fork and rear triangle manage the extra power from the 250-watt rear-hub motor. For the first time, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes deliver confident stopping power—whether you’re dodging taxis or descending a slick trail. It’s the kind of agile build that begs the question, “Never taken a shortcut before?” It’s the kind of, well, electrifying ride that answers with, “Maybe just one more detour!”

That motor (and 9W front lamp) draws energy from a 345Wh removable battery tucked neatly into a front bag that clips on and off with a satisfying click. The upgrades make for a bulkier Brompton, but at about 43 pounds, it’s still petite by e-bike standards—and, at roughly $4,950, priced like the handmade, small-batch machine it is. You’re more likely to roll it on its built-in wheels in folded form than carry it outright, yet it remains compact enough to slide under a café table or lift into a car trunk (like the Honda Fit shown above).

Folding and unfolding the G Line takes a bit more practice. I’ve watched countless videos of Brompton owners flicking their bikes open from park mode with magician-like grace, but I still can’t replicate it—maybe it’s the bigger wheels. However, even as I slowly and carefully lift the handlebars and saddle to fold/unfold (you get used to flipping the rear wheel for extended stops, as there’s no kickstand), it takes less than a minute from tucked to hinges tightened.

Performance and ride feel: A smooth assist with serious personality

Lovely. That’s the word that kept coming to mind every time I took the G Line out for a ride. The motor feels peppy and responsive, enhancing your pedaling rather than taking over. It’s also whisper-quiet, humming along so softly you could almost forget it’s electric. The four-speed drivetrain shifts cleanly and confidently, though I occasionally wished for one more gear when riding flat-out on the highest assist level.

The upsized wheels and stretched frame create the illusion of a full-size bike—and that’s not a small feat. I’ve ridden plenty of compact and folding models, and you can usually feel their smallness (or yours), whether it’s a general cramped feeling or getting rocked by a punishing pothole. Not here. The larger 20-inch wheels and higher-volume tires transform the experience, softening the road and lending genuine stability. And then there’s one of my more ruthless riding mates. He usually greets me with “You look like a nerd” when I’m on one. When I showed up on the G Line, he didn’t say anything.

“I was sure you were going to say I looked like a nerd on this bike,” I opened.

“You do, but it’s not so bad,” he said. This is oddly high praise from him—and possibly a familiar ribbing for longtime Brompton owners used to curious glances and comments about their bikes.

The control center sits on a small, colorful screen on the left-hand side of the handlebars. It’s not exactly intuitive at first. The buttons cycle through walk-assist and display data, but to change pedal-assist (PAS) levels, you have to rock the screen itself up or down. If you’re the kind of rider who skips the manual, you might assume the only way to change PAS is from the top of the battery bag—and that’s still possible, though it requires an awkward reach over the bars. Alternatively, you can connect your phone via Bluetooth and use the Brompton Electric app to control power mode, lights, do OTA updates, etc., though strapping a device to the handlebars detracts from the blissful minimalism.

And by the way, the battery bag really grew on me. It’s connected right above the fork, so the weight stayed centered and low—in other words, barely noticeable—rather than swinging as you steer. The handlebag also features just enough room and zippered pockets to hold essentials like keys, snacks, a mini pump, and a just-in-case rain layer, plus a stretchy side pocket for a standard water bottle. You can buy endless bike accessories (including an even bigger attachable shoulder bag from Brompton directly), but it’s refreshing when there’s one you don’t have to.

The Electric G Line reminded me that on a really good bike, you just stop thinking. Everything happens by feel. I spent just shy of two hours draining the battery on the highest assist setting with the lights on. Over a respectable 27 miles, I rolled past a fall festival, several soccer games, and plenty of runners likely training for the Army Ten-Miler, just happily absorbing the crisp autumn vibes instead of thinking about gears and settings. The steel frame and high-volume tires do an admirable job of soaking up road chatter, though without any suspension, I still recommend standing on the pedals when the pavement gets rooty or rough.

As the battery ran low, the G Line politely shifted down through assist levels, giving what help it could until it died. However, this isn’t a tank. You can pedal unpowered, if needed or wanted. Leave the 8-pound battery bag at home and the G Line rides like a 35-pound analog—heavy for a Brompton bike (which average 25 pounds), but akin to a non-electric mountain bike or cruiser.

The “G” in G Line might stand for gravel, but I’d file that under sometimes use. Around the city and on paved trails, the bike is smooth, stable, and genuinely fun. Thirty miles on the C&O Canal, however, proved rough going. Much of the trail is hard-packed dirt and worn stone—closer to cobblestone than gravel—and the vibration travels straight through the handlebars. My bum was fine, but my wrists felt every mile. On newer, deeper gravel, though, the bike handled beautifully. That’s the tradeoff with a Swiss Army knife of a ride: it can do a bit of everything, but there are sharper tools for each specific job.

So, who should buy the Brompton Electric G Line?

Starting around $4,950, the Electric G Line isn’t cheap, but it’s not meant to be. It’s an investment for people who can’t not own a bike, who see cycling as a lifelong habit rather than a hobby. It’s for riders who want the freedom of a full-sized e-bike but only have space for something that tucks beside the coat rack. There are faster bikes, lighter bikes, and certainly cheaper bikes—but if you live in an apartment, ride a train, or simply hate leaving your bike outside, those options don’t matter.

The G Line is an investment for people who treat a bike as a lifelong companion rather than just a ride. It’s endlessly practical yet full of delightful design choices that make every trip feel intentional: the clever fold, the quiet motor, the way it invites you to stop thinking and just flow.