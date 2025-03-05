12 riveting wildlife images from Nature inFocus Photography Awards

In Kolsa, Tadoba, India, photographer Anirudh Laxmipathy catches the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that a powerful tigress named Kuwani lunges at an unsuspecting wild boar. At age 14, Kuwani still boasts impressive hunting skills and the boar doesn’t stand a chance.

Laxmipathy’s stunning image (seen above) took Special Mention honors in the Animal Behavior category of this year’s Nature inFocus Photography Awards. The competition drew a record-breaking 14,180 entries from 42 countries and awarded winners across multiple categories, including Animal Behaviour and Conservation Photography.

Supun Dilshan nabbed the prestigious title of Photographer of the Year Portfolio for his powerful series (two images seen below) documenting the struggles of Sri Lankan elephants. “It’s heartbreaking to see development at loggerheads with the places these wild animals call home,” Anish Andheria, President of Wildlife Conservation Trust, said in a statement. “Their habitat is already shrinking at an alarming rate due to multiple anthropogenic factors. But with the rise of linear infrastructure, especially in regions like India and Sri Lanka, we’re only going to see more of these come up. This is one of the greatest threats to wildlife today.”



“Trapped Between Worlds”

Winner, Photographer of the Year – Portfolio

As Sri Lanka’s wild elephants lose their habitats, can they survive in a human-dominated landscape?

Credit: Supun Dilshan / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Trapped Between Worlds”

Winner, Photographer of the Year – Portfolio

Credit: Supun Dilshan / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

To view the full gallery of wildlife images, visit Nature inFocus.

“Deadly Grasp”

Special Mention, Animal Portraits

A wasp spider holds its struggling prey, its intricate web a trap woven with precision. Captured with a custom-built CCTV macro lens, this image offers an intimate, wide-angle view of a hunter at work.

Location: Lucerne, Switzerland

Credit: Roman Willi / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024 Roman Willi

“The Water Walker“

Special Mention, Animal Portraits

In November 2021, on the banks of the Indus, the photographer was met with an unexpected sight. After an unsuccessful attempt at hunting Bharal, a snow leopard paused to rest before making a bold move—crossing the river and vanishing into the rugged mountains. For a brief moment, the elusive ghost of the Himalayas revealed itself.

Location: Hemya, Ladakh

Credit: Surya Ramachandran / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Symmetry”

Special Mention, Animal Portraits

For years, a quiet pool has been the setting for countless bird encounters. One autumn, a photographer dedicated weeks to observing cranes, approaching only under the cover of night to avoid disturbance. On a morning when the forecast promised perfection, the rising sun remained hidden, its light diffused by mist. The cranes, enveloped in this ethereal glow, stood in perfect harmony against the backdrop.

Location: Northern Poland

Credit: Lukasz Gwizdziel / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Desert Duel”

Special Mention, Animal Behaviour

In the arid expanse of Rajasthan, two spiny-tailed lizards engage in a battle of strength and strategy.

Location: Tal Chhapar, Rajasthan

Credit: Pradyut Kumar Das / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Time to run”

Special Mention, Animal Behaviour

Mobulas scatter in all directions as a killer whale cuts through their ranks, looking for its next meal. In the chaos, the photographer becomes part of the frenzy, feeling the brush of fins as the rays rush past.

Location: Baja California Sur, Mexico

Credit: Merche Llobera / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Crowned by Nature”

Runner-up, Animal Portraits

In the still waters of Wilpattu National Park, a water buffalo rises from its swim, crowned with a garland of floating weeds. This fleeting adornment adds an unexpected touch of elegance to the buffalo’s rugged presence.

Location: Wilpattu National Park, SriLanka

Credit: Prashanthan Yogendranathan / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Tangled Meal”

Special Mention, Young Photographer

A sea turtle glides through vibrant blue waters, its beak wrapped around a delicate jellyfish. The jellyfish’s long tentacles resemble strands of spaghetti, adding to the visual drama of this underwater encounter—an age-old dance between predator and prey.

Location: Koh Losin, Thailand

Credit: Tinnapat Netcharussaeng / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“Escaping the Smoke”

Special Mention, Young Photographer

Midday in the savanna, a leopardess named Kazuri rested in the shade before climbing a hill to scan for prey. As she moved toward a tree, a perfectly positioned frame captured her against a smoky backdrop, creating a striking and dramatic scene.

Location: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Credit: Seyan Hirani / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

“He Looks to the Heavens”

Winner, Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat

High in the Andean mountains of Ecuador, Tony, a large male Spectacled Bear, sought refuge from the midday heat in the embrace of a century-old fig tree. Draped in Spanish moss, the tree swayed gently with the rhythm of the canyon’s breath. As a light rain began to fall, he stood and turned his face skyward, as if welcoming the cool relief.

Location: Andean Mountains, Ecuador

Credit: Jacquie Matechuk / Nature inFocus Photography Awards 2024

