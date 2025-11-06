14 hilarious finalists from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“While photographing a pride of lions in the Serengeti, I watched as a group of cubs channeled their inner toddler tantrum, relentlessly demanding milk and attention from their mother, much to the exasperation of the adult lions,” writes photographer Bret Saalwaechter.
“Life in the dry season is no picnic—lions are anxiously waiting for the Great Migration and the feast it promises—but it makes for some incredible wildlife behavior and these cubs were the stars of the show. For over an hour, they followed their mother around a famous Serengeti kopje—those iconic rocky outcrops that dot the landscape—alternating between trying to suckle and play. Each time the mother, already in a foul mood from the sweltering heat, would give a quick roar of disapproval and escape the circus. But the cubs, like any persistent little ones, would chase her down, nipping at her and yelping for more attention. This back-and-forth drama played out again and again, until I captured the perfect moment: the entire pride, in perfect unison, seemed to say, ‘Not this again!'”
Each year, the awards celebrate the hilarious hijinks of the animal kingdom and this year is no exception. From silly birds to flying squirrels and open-mouthed fish to gossiping leopards, you’ll chuckle at every image. The winners will be announced on December 9.
