10 delightful images from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Flying penguins? Nah, just a polar plunge.

By Popular Science Team

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Mark Meth-Cohn MILNTHORPE United Kingdom Title: Aaaaaww Mum! Description: Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss! Animal: Gorilla Location of shot: Rwanda
"Aaaaaww Mum!" Caring Gorilla mum giving her infant a big sloppy kiss!  

Credit: Mark Meth-Cohn / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

Gorilla kisses, a waving water dragon, and a pair of lion siblings engaging in mischief. The 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are already delivering laughs and awwwws.

Both professional and amateur photographers can submit their silliest wildlife photos for free until June 30.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Annette Kirby Whyalla Australia Phone: Title: Go away Description: This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it. Animal: White Tailed Sea Eagle Location of shot: Hokkaido Japan
“Go away”
This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it.
Credit: Annette Kirby / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

While the awards bring in a lot of chuckles, the mission is serious. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards also work to raise awareness around conservation issues.

“Our world is extraordinarily beautiful and interconnected, yet the human race is doing its best to over-exploit and damage it,” Paul Joynson-Hicks, Comedy Wildlife co-founder explains. “Issues of wildlife conservation and sustainability are gaining momentum globally, yet the messages and images tend to be negative, depressing and enervating.”  

The competition launched in 2015 and has accepted thousands of images each year. Photographers can enter up to 10 images each, so get snapping like a snapping turtle.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Bhargava Srivari Hyderabad India Title: Go give it a try! Description: The image shows Lion siblings at play, where one of the siblings seems to pushing the other one to do stuff that annoys their mom. Lions aren't natural climbers, so it looks like one sibling is encouraging the other to do something naughty! Animal: Lion Location of shot: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
“Go give it a try!”
The image shows lion siblings at play, where one of the siblings seems to pushing the other one to do stuff that annoys their mom. Lions aren’t natural climbers, so it looks like one sibling is encouraging the other to do something naughty!
Credit: Bhargava Srivari / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 brian hempstead seattle United States Title: I HATE IKEA Description: Photo taken on 10/30/2024 @ Kruger NP South Africa outside Skukuza Camp on Lower Sabie Rd at Sunset Dam located at : https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lower+Sabie+Rest+Camp/@-25.117123,31.9122657,17.56z/data=!4m9!3m8!1s0x1ee7ec3107bd13dd:0x9d02bfd734f748a5!5m2!4m1!1i2!8m2!3d-25.11986!4d31.915379!16sm0jkwpl3?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTIxMS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw Spent October and November doing a self driving birding trip around National Parks of South Africa 12121k Animal: Common Myna Nest Build Location of shot: Kruger NP South Africa Skukuza Camp Lower Sabie R
“I HATE IKEA”
Photo taken on October 30, 2024 at Kruger National Park in South Africa outside Skukuza Camp. The Common Myna builds a large nest.
Credit: Brian Hempstead / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Emma Parker Pretty Beach Australia Title: Laugh like no-one is watching Description: Two joyful mudskippers look they are having the best time in the mud - I just wish I knew what the joke was! Mud is fun Animal: Blue Spotted Mudskipper Location of shot: Western Australia
“Laugh like no-one is watching”
Two joyful mudskippers look they are having the best time in the mud – I just wish I knew what the joke was!
Credit: Emma Parker / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Jeremy Duvekot Vortum Mullem Netherlands Title: Description: This roedeer was yofull running around and suddenly coming my way. Had only 1 chance and nailed it. Animal: Roedeer Location of shot: The Netherlands
“Happy deer”
This roedeer was running around and suddenly coming my way. [I] had only 1 chance and nailed it.
Credit: Jeremy Duvekot / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Duufje_image
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Martin Schmid Vienna Austria Title: Queueing for the polar plunge Description: A really spontaneous shot from an expedition ship in Antarctica. Those gentoo penguins seemed to orderly wait in queue to finally jump into the sea. Taken in January 2025. Animal: Gentoo Penguins Location of shot: Neumayer Channel, Antarctica
“Queueing for the polar plunge”
A really spontaneous shot from an expedition ship in Antarctica. Those gentoo penguins seemed to orderly wait in queue to finally jump into the sea.
Credit: Martin Schmid / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 rachelle mackintosh gymea bay Australia Title: Commandeer Description: A lava lizard takes charge of a Galapagos marine iguana and sets off on a ride. Judging by the iguana's possessed eyes, lava lizard may have taken over its soul, too. These two silly billies were hanging out with a big bunch of marine iguanas on a rocky beach. Photographed handheld on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos Islands in Oct 2023. Animal: galapagos marine iguana and lava lizard Location of shot: fernandina island, galapagos islands, ecuador
“Commandeer”
A lava lizard takes charge of a Galapagos marine iguana and sets off on a ride. Judging by the iguana’s possessed eyes, lava lizard may have taken over its soul, too. These two silly billies were hanging out with a big bunch of marine iguanas on a rocky beach.
Credit: Rachelle Mackintosh / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Rachelle Mackinttosh
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Trevor Rix Ainslie Australia Title: Waving Dragon Description: Wandering along the Murrumbidgee River we spotted a few lizards sc urrying under the rocks looking for lunch, next thing this junior Gippsland Waterdragon popped up and gave us a friendly wave. Animal: Gippsland Waterdragon Location of shot: Murrumbidgee River near Canberra, ACT, Australia
“Waving Dragon”
Wandering along the Murrumbidgee River we spotted a few lizards scurrying under the rocks looking for lunch, next thing this junior Gippsland Waterdragon popped up and gave us a friendly wave.
Credit: Trevor Rix / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Trevor Rix
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Yann Chauvette Quebec City Canada Title: The wig Description: A Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine dining, diving underwater and getting back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal. Animal: Greater One-Horned Rhino Location of shot: Chitwan National Park, Nepal
“The wig”
A Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine dining, diving underwater and getting back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal.
Credit: Yann Chauvette / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025
 

