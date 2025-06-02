10 delightful images from the 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Gorilla kisses, a waving water dragon, and a pair of lion siblings engaging in mischief. The 2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are already delivering laughs and awwwws.

Both professional and amateur photographers can submit their silliest wildlife photos for free until June 30.

“Go away”

This was taken in Japan where I was observing a White-Tailed Sea Eagle putting their fish in a hole and protecting it. This one had a fish and saw another Eagle coming in to try and steal it.

Credit: Annette Kirby / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

While the awards bring in a lot of chuckles, the mission is serious. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards also work to raise awareness around conservation issues.

“Our world is extraordinarily beautiful and interconnected, yet the human race is doing its best to over-exploit and damage it,” Paul Joynson-Hicks, Comedy Wildlife co-founder explains. “Issues of wildlife conservation and sustainability are gaining momentum globally, yet the messages and images tend to be negative, depressing and enervating.”

The competition launched in 2015 and has accepted thousands of images each year. Photographers can enter up to 10 images each, so get snapping like a snapping turtle.

“Go give it a try!”

The image shows lion siblings at play, where one of the siblings seems to pushing the other one to do stuff that annoys their mom. Lions aren’t natural climbers, so it looks like one sibling is encouraging the other to do something naughty!

Credit: Bhargava Srivari / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“I HATE IKEA”

Photo taken on October 30, 2024 at Kruger National Park in South Africa outside Skukuza Camp. The Common Myna builds a large nest.

Credit: Brian Hempstead / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“Laugh like no-one is watching”

Two joyful mudskippers look they are having the best time in the mud – I just wish I knew what the joke was!

Credit: Emma Parker / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“Happy deer”

This roedeer was running around and suddenly coming my way. [I] had only 1 chance and nailed it.

Credit: Jeremy Duvekot / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Duufje_image

“Queueing for the polar plunge”

A really spontaneous shot from an expedition ship in Antarctica. Those gentoo penguins seemed to orderly wait in queue to finally jump into the sea.

Credit: Martin Schmid / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025

“Commandeer”

A lava lizard takes charge of a Galapagos marine iguana and sets off on a ride. Judging by the iguana’s possessed eyes, lava lizard may have taken over its soul, too. These two silly billies were hanging out with a big bunch of marine iguanas on a rocky beach.

Credit: Rachelle Mackintosh / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Rachelle Mackinttosh

“Waving Dragon”

Wandering along the Murrumbidgee River we spotted a few lizards scurrying under the rocks looking for lunch, next thing this junior Gippsland Waterdragon popped up and gave us a friendly wave.

Credit: Trevor Rix / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025 Trevor Rix

“The wig”

A Greater One-Horned Rhino feasting on aquatic fine dining, diving underwater and getting back up with a new wig made out of his delicious meal.

Credit: Yann Chauvette / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2025