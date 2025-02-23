14 outstanding images from the 2025 World Nature Photographer Awards

A polar bear playfully fetches a stick in the waters of Svalbard, Norway. It’s a moment of levity for an animal better known for their imposing dispositions. Photographer Tom Nickels watched the scene from a safe distance on a boat and snapped a captivating image (seen above) of the moment.

Nickels’ photograph took gold in the Behavior-Mammals category at the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards. This year’s competition drew thousands entries from 48 countries spanning six continents.

“Lenuk Tasi”

Olive ridley sea turtle in Kasait, Timor Leste

Gold, Underwater

“This image captures a poignant moment as a young olive ridley sea turtle embarks on its delicate journey into the vast open ocean at Kasait, Timor Leste. Sea turtles, known in the local language Tetum as ‘Lenuk Tasi’, return to the very beaches where they once hatched to lay their own eggs. Sadly, these fragile nests face numerous threats, from natural predators to human activities. Yet, even if hatchlings make it to the ocean, only an estimated one in 1,000 to 10,000 survives to adulthood. This image was made possible by the turtle conservation group called ‘Lenuk Tasi’, led by marine science students from Dili, whose dedication helps protect these incredible creatures.”

Credit: Daniel Flormann / World Nature Photographer Awards Daniel Flormann

Maruša Puhek of Slovenia took top honors for a stark image (seen below) of deer sprinting through a snowy vineyard.

“Run”

Gold, Nature Art and Overall Winner

“This photo was part of my 366 project, when I captured one image every day and carried my camera everywhere. It was a snowy day and I only had a wide-angle lens with me when I spotted two deer running through the snowy vineyard. I took a few shots, frustrated that I didn’t have a telephoto lens with me. Only later, while editing, did I realise how lucky I was; the scene wasn’t overly zoomed in, allowing the snowy surroundings to remain an essential part of the composition.”

Credit: Maruša Puhek / World Nature Photographer Awards

Marusa Puhek

“As always, it’s such a thrill to witness the amazing calibre of entries into the awards,” said Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs. “Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours.We offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners.”

Prints of the winning images can be purchased in the World Nature Photography Awards store.

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“Might as well jump”

A fox in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada.

Bronze, Animal Behavior

Credit: Donna Feldichuk / World Nature Photographer Awards Donna Feledichuk

“Hippos fight in golden light”

Male hippos in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe.

Silver, Animal Behavior

Credit: Jonathan Hodgetts / World Nature Photographer Awards

“Enchanted duo”

Laternflies in Danum Valley, Sabah, Malaysia.

Gold, Animal Portraits

“This captivating macro photograph showcases two brilliantly coloured lanternflies, their bodies adorned with a symphony of vibrant greens, oranges, and yellows. Perched on the textured bark of a tree, these insects seem to glow against the dark background.”

Credit: Khaichuin Sim / World Nature Photographer Awards Khaichuin Sim

“The safari beauty”

Guinea fowl in Tanzania

Bronze, Animal Portraits

Credit: Ngar Shun Victor Wong / World Nature Photographer Awards

“She who dares”

Female agama lizard in Serengeti, Tanzania

Silver, Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles

Credit: Jules Oldroyd / World Nature Photographer Awards

“Don’t worry, be happy”

Namib sand gecko in Walvis Bay, Namibia

Bronze, Behaviour – Amphibians and reptiles

Credit: Marti Phillips / World Nature Photographer Awards Marti Phillips

“A sword in the chest”

Two white-cheeked terns in Kubbar Island, Kuwait

Bronze, Behavior – Birds

Credit: Mohammad Murad / World Nature Photographer Awards

“Powerless”

Robber fly in Belgium

Gold, Behavior – Invertebrates

“Sometimes, the most compelling stories unfold in the background, away from where our focus initially lies. I was photographing another subject in the garden in Belgium when, out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a robber fly. Nearby, a spider lurked ominously, and I couldn’t help but wonder—what if the spider ensnared the fly in its web? Intrigued, I decided to stay and watch. For the next 30 minutes, I observed nature’s quiet drama. Finally, the spider made its move, and I captured the moment.”

Credit: Niki Colemont / World Nature Photographer Awards

“The fellowship”

Sea turtle in Abu Dabbab, Egypt

Silver, Underwater

Credit: Sina Ritter / World Nature Photographer Awards

“Fueling resilience”

Gold, Urban Wildlife

Male pin-tailed whydah in Mandinari, Gambia

“In the most unlikely of places, where the grit of human industry meets the grace of nature, lies a story of resilience and coexistence. This image captures the striking contrast between a colossal fuel depot in Mandinari, Gambia, and a male Pin-tailed Whydah in full breeding plumage. Taken during an October trip, this moment is particularly special as the bird will soon undergo transformation into a more brown, drab plumage. During the breeding season, coinciding with the rainy season in West Africa, I enjoy capturing this kind of photography to illustrate the connection between humanity and nature. Gambia holds a special place in my heart, as I run two trips a year there. I would love for this image to connect with people and encourage them to explore birding in Gambia, helping to boost eco-tourism in this beautiful region.”

Credit: Benjamin Smail / World Nature Photographer Awards Benjamin Smail

“Critical moment”

Silver, Urban Wildlife

Great grey owl in California, USA

Credit: Elizabeth Yicheng Shen / World Nature Photographer Awards Elizabeth Yicheng Shen