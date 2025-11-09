Environment Conservation

13 perfect panoramic images from the 2025 Epson International Pano awards

The overall category winners of the 16th annual panoramic photo competition hail from Italy, Germany, and the United States.

By Popular Science Team

Published

a sunrise over a desert landscape
Taken in Algeria, ‘Last Fireworks’ is this year’s first place category and open competition overall winner.  

Image: Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards

The winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano awards have been announced, showcasing photographs of our great, big, beautiful world in ultra-wide glory. Italy’s Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) won the Open Photographer of the Year and the Nature/Landscape category for his fine-art landscapes (seen above and below). Among this year’s 3,423 entries, there were more photographs of the Northern Lights than usual, coinciding with the 11-year solar cycle maximum.  

desert rocks and a sunset
‘Last Fireworks’ is the first place category and open competition overall winner. Describing Last Fireworks, Wides said, “As the sun went down, the sky literally  exploded. Layer after layer of clouds lit up, painting the desert with fire and gold.  Using my Sony A7 IV with a fisheye lens on a tripod, I captured a full multi exposure sequence at f/8 and ISO 100, rotating carefully around the nodal point  to create a seamless 360° panorama.”  Image: Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.

“The Pano Awards entries are always exceptional and this year the creativity has truly been taken to the next  level,” Epson Australia Managing Director Craig Heckenberg said in a press release. “It’s great to see so many more wide and ultra-wide panoramic shots this  year, a format close to our hearts, as they are able to be truly and properly  represented by Epson wide-format photo printers. The Pano awards entrants are  an inspiration for all photographers of all skill levels. At Epson we pride ourselves  on embodying innovation and creativity, hence why we continue to support and  sponsor these unique awards.” 

Additional category winners and other awe-inspiring panoramic images are below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

wide brown mountains with snow caped mountains in the distance
Kevin Nyun won Amateur Photographer of the Year for three entries including, ‘The Altiplano Landscape taken in Bolivia. Image: Kevin Nyun / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a green and red aurora over a geothermal field
‘Hverarönd Aurora’ won first place in the VR/360 photography category. Christoph Simon of Germany snapped this image of the aurora borealis over the Hverarönd geothermal area in Iceland.  Image: Christoph Simon / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards. 
three women wearing bamboo sun hats fix fishing nets
Daniel Viñé Garcia from Spain won the Epson Digital Art Prize with ‘Tides of Tradition’ taken in Hoi An, Vietnam. Commenting on his image, Viñé says , “In this coastal village of Vietnam, survival is  woven in silence. These women, working in morning shade and salt-laden air,  are the unseen guardians of sustenance. The nets they mend are not mere tools,  but lifelines binding sea and community together.”  Image: Daniel Viñé Garcia/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a circular, vertical overhead shot of hong kong
Vitaly Golovatyuk was awarded the best aerial pano for this photo of Hong Kong called ‘Not A Tiny HK Island.’ Image: Vitaly Golovatyuk /The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
blue, pink, yellow, green, and purple flower petals
In ‘Various Flowers,’ patterns captured by polarized light after hydrolysis and crystallization. Image: Yuan Ji / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a small lizard next to a large sleeping lion
A small lizard with a large lion in the Serengeti of Tanzania in ‘The Lion Whisperer.’ Image: Marina Cano/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a tall snow capped mountain with a field of purple flowers and tall evergreen trees below
Chris Byrne won the Curator’s Award for this peaceful image of Mount Rainier in Washington State titled ‘Elysium.’ Image: Chris Byrne/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards
a humpback whale underwater with an island in the background
A humpback whale in Tonga swims by an island in ‘The Whales Welcome.’ Image: Matthew Smith/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
fireflies in a forest
In ‘Shining in the Silence,’ fireflies glow in Taiwan.  Image: Shirley Wung/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
the sun rises over snow capped white mountains. a rainbow is surrounding one of the mountains
The sun rises over Lofoten, Norway alongside a colorful rainbow in ‘Lofoten Sunrise.’ Image: Stefan Liebermann/ The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a close up of a bee on a yellow flower
‘Forest of Yellow’ features a close-up of pollination in action in Idaho. Image:Brian Clopp / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
a green aurora over a snowy valley
‘Jackpot’ was taken in Rago National Park, Norway. Alex says, “After finishing tours on Senja Island, I hiked up to the  shoot location hoping for a good weather window. When I opened the tent on the  last try, I hit the Jackpot. The sky exploded in a spectacular half hour of Northern  Lights. This was a perfect reward after years of waiting.”  Image: Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) / The 16th Epson International Pano Awards.
 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 