10 beautiful images from the 2025 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“It’s been over two decades since I first witnessed a dipper darting through a waterfall,” photographer Konrad Wothe says. “The small passerine bird was flying back and forth to a nest tucked away safely behind a dense curtain of water. Of course I attempted to capture the dipper on film, but my analogue camera gear did not allow me to freeze this split-second moment in sharp focus.”

Twenty years later and armed with a faster camera, Wothe captured the magical moment a white-throated dipper crashed through a waterfall. The image (seen below) earned Wothe top honors at the 2025 GDT (German Society for Nature Photography) Nature Photographer of the Year awards.

“Dipper flying through waterfall”

White-throated dipper flying through waterfall.

Credit: Konrad Wothe / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Konrad Wothe

More than 8,000 images were submitted for consideration at this year’s awards. Visit GDTfoto for a full gallery of the winners and scroll some of our favorites below.

“Courtship display”

Puffin courtship display during the mating season in Newfoundland.

Credit: Karsten Mosebach / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Karsten Mosebach

“…a matter of perspective…”

A flock of ostriches photographed on the way to De Hoop Nature Reserve in South Africa.

Credit: Peter Mrasek / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“Grumpy Cat”

The Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) lives in the wilderness of Mongolia where this photograph was taken at -35° Celsius.

Credit: Dr. Beate Oswald / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Beate_Oswald

“Red fox in heathland”

While on the lookout for fallow deer and stonechats, I was surprise by this red fox.

Credit: Angelika Krikava / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“Life and death”

A stray dog from Rumbak in Hemis National Park (Ladakh) being attacked by a snow leopard.

Credit: Ulrich Heermann / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“On fire”

Painted Cliffs on Maria Island (Tasmania, Australia)

Credit: Uwe Hasubek / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“Not for the faint of heart”

The body of a melanistic viper is a risky spot for a wolf spider to warm up.

Location: Wurzacher Ried (one of the most important peatlands in southern Germany)

Credit: Ulrich Hopp / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

Dr. Ulrich Hopp

“Full-circle rainbow”

Photographed during a doors off helicopter flight over Iceland’s highlands at an altitude of approx. 300 metres – a rare spectacle.

Credit: Peter Schwager / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“A sense of belonging”

With this photograph, I tried to depict the familial interaction between two sea turtles off the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Credit: Joshi Nichell / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Joshi Nichell