10 beautiful images from the 2025 GDT Nature Photographer of the Year awards

“It’s been over two decades since I first witnessed a dipper darting through a waterfall,” photographer Konrad Wothe says. “The small passerine
bird was flying back and forth to a nest tucked away safely behind a dense curtain of water. Of course I attempted to capture the dipper on film, but my analogue camera gear did not allow me to freeze this split-second moment in sharp focus.”
Twenty years later and armed with a faster camera, Wothe captured the magical moment a white-throated dipper crashed through a waterfall. The image (seen below) earned Wothe top honors at the
2025 GDT (German Society for Nature Photography) Nature Photographer of the Year awards.
“Dipper flying through waterfall”White-throated dipper flying through waterfall. Credit: Konrad Wothe / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Konrad Wothe
More than 8,000 images were submitted for consideration at this year’s awards. Visit
GDTfoto for a full gallery of the winners and scroll some of our favorites below.
“Courtship display”Puffin courtship display during the mating season in Newfoundland. Credit: Karsten Mosebach / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Karsten Mosebach
“…a matter of perspective…”A flock of ostriches photographed on the way to De Hoop Nature Reserve in South Africa. Credit: Peter Mrasek / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
“Grumpy Cat”The Pallas’s cat ( Otocolobus manul) lives in the wilderness of Mongolia where this photograph was taken at -35° Celsius. Credit: Dr. Beate Oswald / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Beate_Oswald
“Red fox in heathland”While on the lookout for fallow deer and stonechats, I was surprise by this red fox. Credit: Angelika Krikava / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
“Life and death” A stray dog from Rumbak in Hemis National Park (Ladakh) being attacked by a snow leopard. Credit: Ulrich Heermann / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
“On fire”Painted Cliffs on Maria Island (Tasmania, Australia) Credit: Uwe Hasubek / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
“Not for the faint of heart”The body of a melanistic viper is a risky spot for a wolf spider to warm up. Location: Wurzacher Ried (one of the most important peatlands in southern Germany) Credit: Ulrich Hopp / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Dr. Ulrich Hopp
“Full-circle rainbow”Photographed during a doors off helicopter flight over Iceland’s highlands at an altitude of approx. 300 metres – a rare spectacle. Credit: Peter Schwager / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
“A sense of belonging”With this photograph, I tried to depict the familial interaction between two sea turtles off the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. Credit: Joshi Nichell / GDT Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 Joshi Nichell
