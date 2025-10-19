18 triumphant images from the 1839 Photography Awards

Our great big world captured in beautiful detail.

By Popular Science Team

Published

A family of grizzly bears, including a mother and three cubs
"Family Photo" Credit: Chao Feng

In 1839, photography as a medium was made widely available to the public. And the world changed.

Named in honor of photography’s milestone year, the 1839 Awards celebrates stunning imagery from around the world. This year’s competition welcomed entries from 79 countries and awarded winners across professional and non-professional categories.

a cheetah sits on the edge of lake. its perfect reflection in the water
“Blue Hour Guardian”
Credit: Alexander Tasho / 1839 Awards

“The winning works embody a dynamic spectrum of artistic inquiry, moving between nuanced studies of personal identity and sweeping depictions of societal and environmental narratives,” a press release explained. “Each image serves as a reminder of photography’s capacity to provoke thought and cultivate connection.”

silhouette of man pretending to kick the moon
silhouette of man dunking the moon into a basketball hoop
“Moon Game”
Credit: Adrian Limani / 1839 Awards
a female rodeo rider rides around a barrel
“Round the Barrel”
Credit: Christopher Baker / 1839 Awards
a swordfish swims underneath a school of fish
“Our Ocean”
Credit: Brooke Pyke / 1839 Awards
three sharks swimming in a circle
“Our Ocean”
Credit: Brooke Pyke / 1839 Awards
flowers on black background
“My Garden”
Credit: Turid Martinsen / 1839 Awards
a white horse with a curly tail and mane
“Beyond the Echo of Their Gallop”
Credit: Hiroshi Kutomi / 1839 Awards
a small sea turtle floating in the water
“Our Ocean”
Credit: Brooke Pyke / 1839 Awards
a black horse with dreadlocked hair
“Beyond the Echo of Their Gallop”
Credit: Hiroshi Kutomi / 1839 Awards
a surfer on a large wave
“Curvy”
Credit: Natalya Pyrogova / 1839 Awards
a person walks through salt mines
“WORKING THE SALT MINES”
Credit: Steve Sorensen / 1839 Awards
the silhouette of a preying mantis on a branch. a shadow of a mushroom against the moon
“Mushroom madness”
Credit: Panagiotis Dalagiorgos / 1839 Awards
a white calf licks its mom's fur
“Cow Lick”
Credit: Jennifer Newitt / 1839 Awards
cacti at dusk. purple sky in desert
“An Arizona Moonrise”
Credit: Michael Mihaljevich / 1839 Awards
a sea creature with yellow eyes staring into camera with open mouth
“Open-mouthed”
Credit: Fabi Fregonesi / 1839 Awards
a dolphin head and tail
“Heads or Tails”
Credit: Jodi Frediani / 1839 Awards
 
