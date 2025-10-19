18 triumphant images from the 1839 Photography Awards

In 1839, photography as a medium was made widely available to the public. And the world changed.
Named in honor of photography’s milestone year, the 1839 Awards celebrates stunning imagery from around the world. This year’s competition welcomed entries from 79 countries and awarded winners across professional and non-professional categories.
“The winning works embody a dynamic spectrum of artistic inquiry, moving between nuanced studies of personal identity and sweeping depictions of societal and environmental narratives,” a press release explained. “Each image serves as a reminder of photography’s capacity to provoke thought and cultivate connection.”
Shop Amazon’s Prime Day sale