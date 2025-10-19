18 triumphant images from the 1839 Photography Awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In 1839, photography as a medium was made widely available to the public. And the world changed.

Named in honor of photography’s milestone year, the 1839 Awards celebrates stunning imagery from around the world. This year’s competition welcomed entries from 79 countries and awarded winners across professional and non-professional categories.

“Blue Hour Guardian”

Credit: Alexander Tasho / 1839 Awards

“The winning works embody a dynamic spectrum of artistic inquiry, moving between nuanced studies of personal identity and sweeping depictions of societal and environmental narratives,” a press release explained. “Each image serves as a reminder of photography’s capacity to provoke thought and cultivate connection.”

“Moon Game”

Credit: Adrian Limani / 1839 Awards

“Round the Barrel”

Credit: Christopher Baker / 1839 Awards

“Our Ocean”

Credit: Brooke Pyke / 1839 Awards

“My Garden”

Credit: Turid Martinsen / 1839 Awards

“Beyond the Echo of Their Gallop”

Credit: Hiroshi Kutomi / 1839 Awards

“Curvy”

Credit: Natalya Pyrogova / 1839 Awards

“WORKING THE SALT MINES”

Credit: Steve Sorensen / 1839 Awards

“Mushroom madness”

Credit: Panagiotis Dalagiorgos / 1839 Awards

“Cow Lick”

Credit: Jennifer Newitt / 1839 Awards

“An Arizona Moonrise”

Credit: Michael Mihaljevich / 1839 Awards

“Open-mouthed”

Credit: Fabi Fregonesi / 1839 Awards

“Heads or Tails”

Credit: Jodi Frediani / 1839 Awards