22 breathtaking images from the 2025 Landscape Photographer of the Year awards

The vibrant magnificence of Earth.

By Popular Science Team

Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland
"Icebound Portal." Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland. 2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs  

Credit: John Meragias, Canada

Earth is stunning. From Iceland’s spectacular fire and ice landscapes to Yemen’s otherworldly Socotra dragon trees, our home planet hosts a diverse lineup of jaw-dropping scenery.

The 12th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year award honor professional and amateur photographers who venture far and wide to capture nature’s beauty. (Click to expand images to fullscreen.)

a moon rises over mountains in front of a lake in Yosemite National Park, California
Moonset Over the Cathedral Rangeby Scott Oller, United States
 Yosemite National Park, California
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Scott Oller
a river of lava moves under an aurora in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland
Aurora Eruptionby Max Terwindt, Netherlands
Reykjanesbaer, Iceland
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Max Terwindt
A series of dark sculptures rise up from the reddish sands of central Sahara. Tassili N'Ajjer National Park, Argelia.
Martian Sculpturesby Henrique Murta, Brazil
Tassili N’Ajjer National Park, Algeria
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs
Henrique Murta
a circular rainbow
Rainbow Treeby Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland
Icelandic Highlands
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
mushrooms blooming on a log in a swamp area
Porcelain Shroomsby Albert Dros, Netherlands
Speulder forest, Veluwe Area, the Netherlands.
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Albert Dros
a winding strip of black amongst yellow salt fields
Salar de Gorbeaby Karol Nienartowicz, Poland
 Salar de Gorbea, Atacama, Andes, Chile
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Karol Nienartowicz
rolling, round red plateaus
Delta Poolby Karol Nienartowicz, Poland
Delta Pool, Moab, USA
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Karol Nienartowicz
moss-covered forests
Frame” by Jinyi Han, Canada
Vancouver Island BC Canada
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Jinyi Han
timelapse of stars over trees and desert landscapes
Deadvlei Magicby Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong
Deadvlei, Namibia
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Ngar Shun Victor Wong
pink sunrise over a lake and mountains
Joyce Bealer, United States
Fairytale Sunrise 
Location Details: Patagonia, Chile
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer
birch trees with snow
Yawarakaiby Eric Bennett, United States
Nagano, Japan
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Eric Bennett
jagged moutains under the moon. a lake reflects the scene
Gracefullyby Joyce Bealer, United States
Patagonia, Argentina
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer
sand dunes in Death Valley National Park, California
Dunesby Marcin Zajac, Poland
Death Valley National Park, California
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Marcin Zajac
a river in mountain area
Fitz Roy and Cascadesby Joyce Bealer, United States
Patagonia, Argentina
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer
river flowing through steep rigged rocks
Cathedralby Marcin Zajac, Poland
Studlagil Canyon, Iceland
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Marcin Zajac
Made from 13 light frames by Starry Landscape Stacker 1.8.0. Algorithm: Min Horizon Noise
Far and Awayby Dave Drost, United States
Sonoran Desert, Arizona, USA
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs “DAVE DROST 949 836 3376”
large storm cell moves over rural area with a lightning strike
Dennis Hualong Zhang, Armenia
Supercell 
Location Details: New Mexico of USA
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Dennis Hualong Zhang
misty lake with mountains and lake and evergreen trees
Morning in Dolomitesby Martin Morávek, Czech Republic
Dolomites, Italy
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Martin Mor?vek
storm cloud with purple lightning moves over horizon. rock formations and reflective lake in foreground
Incomingby Shaun Pau, Hong Kong
Kosciuszko National Park, NSW, Australia
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Shaun Pau
cactus in the foreground with mountain peak in background with pink clouds
Ureshiiby Justin Leveillee, United States
Zion National Park, Utah, USA
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Justin Leveillee
milky way and starry night above purple-flowered trees
Lady on the Plainsby Wenbin Xia, China
Socotra Island, Yemen
2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Wenbin Xia
 
