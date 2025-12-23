22 breathtaking images from the 2025 Landscape Photographer of the Year awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Earth is stunning. From Iceland’s spectacular fire and ice landscapes to Yemen’s otherworldly Socotra dragon trees, our home planet hosts a diverse lineup of jaw-dropping scenery.

The 12th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year award honor professional and amateur photographers who venture far and wide to capture nature’s beauty. (Click to expand images to fullscreen.)

“Moonset Over the Cathedral Range” by Scott Oller, United States

Yosemite National Park, California

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Scott Oller

“Aurora Eruption” by Max Terwindt, Netherlands

Reykjanesbaer, Iceland

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Max Terwindt

“Martian Sculptures” by Henrique Murta, Brazil

Tassili N’Ajjer National Park, Algeria

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs

Henrique Murta

“Rainbow Tree” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland

Icelandic Highlands

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

“Porcelain Shrooms” by Albert Dros, Netherlands

Speulder forest, Veluwe Area, the Netherlands.

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Albert Dros

“Salar de Gorbea” by Karol Nienartowicz, Poland

Salar de Gorbea, Atacama, Andes, Chile

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Karol Nienartowicz

“Delta Pool” by Karol Nienartowicz, Poland

Delta Pool, Moab, USA

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Karol Nienartowicz

“Frame” by Jinyi Han, Canada

Vancouver Island BC Canada

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Jinyi Han

“Deadvlei Magic” by Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Deadvlei, Namibia

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Ngar Shun Victor Wong

Joyce Bealer, United States

Fairytale Sunrise

Location Details: Patagonia, Chile

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer

“Yawarakai” by Eric Bennett, United States

Nagano, Japan

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Eric Bennett

“Gracefully” by Joyce Bealer, United States

Patagonia, Argentina

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer

“Dunes” by Marcin Zajac, Poland

Death Valley National Park, California

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Marcin Zajac

“Fitz Roy and Cascades” by Joyce Bealer, United States

Patagonia, Argentina

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Joyce Bealer

“Cathedral” by Marcin Zajac, Poland

Studlagil Canyon, Iceland

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Marcin Zajac

“Far and Away” by Dave Drost, United States

Sonoran Desert, Arizona, USA

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs “DAVE DROST 949 836 3376”

Dennis Hualong Zhang, Armenia

Supercell

Location Details: New Mexico of USA

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Dennis Hualong Zhang

“Morning in Dolomites” by Martin Morávek, Czech Republic

Dolomites, Italy

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Martin Mor?vek

“Incoming” by Shaun Pau, Hong Kong

Kosciuszko National Park, NSW, Australia

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Shaun Pau

“Ureshii” by Justin Leveillee, United States

Zion National Park, Utah, USA

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Justin Leveillee

“Lady on the Plains” by Wenbin Xia, China

Socotra Island, Yemen

2025 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs Wenbin Xia