22 breathtaking images from the 2025 Landscape Photographer of the Year awards

Earth is stunning. From Iceland’s spectacular fire and ice landscapes to Yemen’s otherworldly Socotra dragon trees, our home planet hosts a diverse lineup of jaw-dropping scenery.
The 12th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year award honor professional and amateur photographers who venture far and wide to capture nature’s beauty. (Click to expand images to fullscreen.)
