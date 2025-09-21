14 award-winning images of our mighty oceans

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡
Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday.
Soaring orcas, curious grey
whales, and a toothy alligator—the 2025 Ocean Photographer of the Year awards showcase the enchanting beauty of Earth’s waters.
Indonesia-based photographer Yury Ivanov took top honors for his image (seen below) of two tiny, lady bug-looking amphipods chilling on coral. The incredible photo took an immense amount of patience to capture. “The result reveals an intimate glimpse of underwater life that is often overlooked,” Ivanov said.
OVERALL WINNER Two amphipods from the Cyproideidae family, each only measuring around 3 millimetres in body length, rest on a coral. Commonly called ‘ladybugs of the sea’, these tiny creatures display striking colouration and symmetry. “It required a lot of patience and precision to compose and light the shot properly,” says Ivanov. Location: Indonesia Credit: Yury Ivanov / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 Yury Ivanov
Ivanov’s photograph won over more than 15,000 images submitted to this year’s contest. “Winning OceanPhotographer of the Year is an incredible feeling; I’m deeply grateful for the recognition,” Ivanov said. “This award is not just about one image, but about celebrating the ocean itself — its fragility, its diversity, and its extraordinary power to inspire us.”
The Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by
and Oceanographic Magazine Blancpain.
Human Connection, FinalistCurious grey whales inspect a boat. “The behaviours exhibited by grey whales in their mating and calving lagoons in Baja California are unlike anything else seen around the world,” says Subramaniam. “They have a remarkable curiosity.” Location: Mexico Credit: Kaushiik Subramaniam / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Human Connection, Finalist In the middle of a Nordic winter, snow-clad mountains and islands frame the Reine fishing village. “The image captures the Arctic’s silent romance – a harmony of solitude and the oceanic rhythm,” says Li. Location: Norway Credit: Jianping Li / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Human Connection, Finalist Fuji 268, one of Taiwan’s last fire fishing boats, ignites a fireball to startle sardines off New Taipei. “By 2023, it was the sole survivor of this national cultural heritage of Taiwan,” says Arunrugstichai. Location: Taiwan Credit: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Adventure, FinalistA diver shows the dimensions of a cenote in Cancun. “I wanted to capture the entire view from the cenote’s entrance in a single frame, so I positioned myself at the very back for the shot,” says Yul Park. Location: Mexico Credit: Jeong Yul Park / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Adventure, Finalist A perfect tube at Teahupo’o frames a surfer. “The curve of the wave looks like a giant eye, with the surfer becoming its iris,” says Lenfant. “In this moment, the surfer merges with this natural work of art.” Location: French Polynesia Credit: Marc Lenfant / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Adventure, Finalist Freediver Surya Lecona Moctezuma dives down in between light beams in a cenote. Verhoeven says: “I tried to capture the contrast between the light and dark areas, as well as the sudden appearance of linear geometry in a natural setting.” Location: Mexico Credit: Daan Verhoeven / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Adventure, Finalist A freediver, accompanied by two humpback whales, maintains a respectful distance. “Social media has recently been flooded with images of people getting very close to wildlife,” says Herrero. “This photo emphasizes the importance of maintaining safe distances and acting ethically.” Location: French Polynesia Credit: Alvaro Herrero / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Third place, YoungA pair of humpback whales. “These two humpback whales are always seen together, and I was fortunate to capture this rare moment of synchronicity,” says Takahashi. “This photo reflects the strong bond between them while revealing their playful personalities.” Location: French Polynesia Credit: Yuka Takahashi / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
Third Place, PortfolioFollowed by a school of bait fish, a whale shark rises from the depths of the ocean. “I had always hoped to capture a photo with a whale shark surrounded by bait fish,” remembers Pyke. “This day, I got lucky.” Location: NINGALOO REEF, WESTERN AUSTRALIA Credit: Brooke Pyke / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 BROOKE PYKE
Third Place, Portfolio A mating ritual between three tawny nurse sharks. “Two males were chasing a female, dancing in courtship at night,” says Pyke. “I captured the movement in the dark with a slow shutter speed, strobes, and video lights.” Location: BAA ATOLL, MALDIVES Credit: Brooke Pyke / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025
First Place, PortfolioTaken under permit, this photograph of a manatee in a spring-fed river showcases the animal’s curiosity. “The river is home to a population of manatees. Like a puppy, this individual followed me around for hours,” says Sullivan. Location: FLORIDA, USA Credit: Matthew Sullivan / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 matthew sullivan
First Place, Portfolio Resting on the bottom of a cypress swamp, a large American alligator lies motionless. “Almost 12ft long, she never moved a muscle for over an hour,” says Sullivan. “The setting sun darkened the water, upping the intimidation factor of those big white teeth.” Location: FLORIDA, USA Credit: Matthew Sullivan / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025 matthew sullivan
More deals, reviews, and buying guides
The PopSci team has tested hundreds of products and spent thousands of hours trying to find the best gear and gadgets you can buy.