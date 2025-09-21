14 award-winning images of our mighty oceans

Second place, Human Connection. This photo was taken on April 1, 2024, off Point No Point, WA. In Puget Sound, there’s a community of people who prefer watching orcas from the land rather than from boats. Land-based whale watchers in Puget Sound can sometimes get lucky, as these wild apex predators occasionally approach the shore, seemingly curious about their human spectators. My friend is one of those land-based whale enthusiasts, and April 1, 2024, was no ordinary day for her. More than 20 Bigg’s orcas were traveling into Puget Sound, and she stood at Point No Point, hoping for a close encounter. As the orca pods passed by one after another, T099C, a male known as Barakat, decided to do some “people watching” of his own. He repeatedly breached near the shore, and one of his most spectacular jumps happened right in front of my friend. Her 500mm lens was definitely too long for a male orca breaching less than 100 meters away, but fortunately, I was on a boat that day documenting the orcas. When Barakat leapt out of the water in front of her, I managed to capture the moment. In the photo, my friend is the one on the left, the lady on her right is someone she met on her very first land-based whale-watching adventure, and Barakat is mid-air, breaching in front of them. This photo not only captures the bond between two friends but also highlights how close humans and orcas can come to one another in these wild waters. These orcas aren’t afraid of us; in fact, they sometimes seem intrigued. And that’s just one more reason why we need to protect these incredible creatures.

Credit: Yifan Ling / Ocean Photographer of the Year 2025