17 images capturing the brutality and beauty of nature

The 2025 Nature inFocus Photography Awards document the complexities of our animal kingdom.

By Popular Science Team

Published

This photograph captures the resilience of a Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) in the aftermath of a heavy snowstorm in eastern Mongolia, where temperatures plunged to -35°C with wind chill. Covered entirely in snow, including its eyes, this elusive feline relies on remarkable adaptations to thrive in such extreme conditions. With its eyes positioned high on its forehead and flat ears that enhance its camouflage, the Pallas’s cat can blend seamlessly into its environment, becoming indistinguishable from a snow-covered rock. This behavior, essential for avoiding predators, highlights its extraordinary survival strategies. For me, coming from Kuwait, where temperatures reach up to 53°C, photographing this moment was a test of endurance in unfamiliar, extreme cold. Shivering from the freezing wind, I was awestruck by the cat’s ability to navigate and remain undeterred despite the heavy snow. This image showcases not only the Pallas’s cat’s incredible adaptations but also the perseverance required to capture wildlife in some of the planet’s harshest environments.
"Shrouded in Snow." Special Mention, Animal Portraits. Blanketed by frost in the Mongolian wilderness, a Pallas’s cat endures the aftermath of a snowstorm at -35°C. Perfectly adapted to its frozen world, this elusive feline’s dense fur, flattened ears, and high-set eyes allow it to vanish into the landscape. Location: Eastern Mongolia  

Credit: Mohammad Murad

A herd of musk ox protect their young from a hungry arctic wolf, a flock of flamingoes chill near Dubai’s imposing skyline, and a flying squirrel pops out for a quick hello. These are just a few of the stunning wildlife scenes captured in the 2025 Nature inFocus Photography Awards.

a chimp relaxes in a tree
The Canopy Watcher” by Federica Cordero
Winner, Animal Portraits
In the forests of Uganda, a young male chimpanzee lounges effortlessly on a twisted vine, pausing to observe the world below.
Location: Uganda

This year, photographers from 38 countries submitted nearly 16,000 images. The judges awarded prizes across eight categories: Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour, Conservation Photography, Creative Nature Photography, Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat, Portfolio, Coexistence, and Young Photographer (under 17 years of age).

“Every year, the submissions reveal fresh perspectives on the natural world and shed light on urgent conservation challenges,” Rohit Varma, co-founder of Nature inFocus, said in a statement. “The growing number of participants and the expanding geographical reach reflect just how global this platform has become.”

a herd of elephants run over a barb-wire fence
Race to the Forest” by Danuja Palihawadana Arachchi
 Runner-up, Young Photographer
In Sri Lanka’s dry zone, a female elephant leaps over an electric fence as her herd follows, hurrying back to the forest at dawn after raiding nearby paddy fields. The scene highlights how shrinking habitats push elephants to navigate man-made barriers in their search for food.
Location: Thammanawa Wewa, Sri Lanka DANUJA PALIHAWADANA
an arctic fox with blood on its face walks near a herd of musk ox in a snowy landscape
Ancient Rivals” by Amit Eshel
Winner, Animal Behaviour
An Arctic Wolf shows signs of a recent hunt as a muskox herd forms a defensive circle, horns facing out to guard their calves. But chaos followed when the pack seized a few young ones and tore them apart for a small meal before moving on.
Location: Ellesmere Island, Canada
a group of pallas's cats on rocks
The Curious Six” by Amit Eshel
Runner-up, Animal Portraits
On the windswept steppes of Mongolia, six young Pallas’s cats emerge from their rocky shelter. Still dependent on their mother’s care, these eight-week-old kittens explore their surroundings with caution and wonder, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of this elusive species.
Location: Eastern Steppe, Mongolia
a flock of flamingoes with a city skyline in the background
Urban Oasis” by Sarthak Agrawal
Winner, Coexistence
At Ras Al Khor, flamingos feed peacefully against Dubai’s towering skyline. This urban wetland, which hosts over 25,000 migratory birds each winter, thrives amid rapid development—filtering water, storing carbon, and sustaining life even as the city expands around it.
Location: Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai SARTHAK AGRAWAL
a leopard amongst a pile of garbage
Edge of Two Worlds” by Rajat Chordia and Vidhan Dwivedi
Winner, Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award
A young leopard feeds on a cow carcass beside garbage and fast-moving traffic—an unsettling reminder of how closely these adaptable cats now live alongside human settlements.
Location: Udaipur, Rajasthan
a group of frogs on a leaf
The Queen’s Harem” by Gokul D
Special Mention, Animal Behaviour
The photograph captured several males surrounding a female Western Ghats tree frog in a rare polyandrous ritual. In this form of mating, one female mates with multiple males, thereby increasing the odds of her eggs being fertilised.
Location: Coorg, India
a leopard traverses a snowy, hilly landscape
The Rarest of the Rare” by Sergey Gorshkov
 Special Mention, Wildscape & Animals in Habitat
In Russia’s Land of the Leopard National Park, one of the world’s rarest big cats moves quietly through its forest home. The photographer recalls that the Amur leopard appeared for only a moment before slipping back into the dense cover of the trees.
Location: Land of the Leopard National Park, Russia
a trail of blood follows a polar bear
After the Hunt” by Sergey Gorshkov
Special Mention, Animal Behaviour
On Wrangel Island, a polar bear pauses after a successful hunt, a trail of blood marking its path across the snow.
Location: Wrangel Island, Russia
A flying squirrel is standing at the entrance of its loge
The Night Glider” by Philippe Ricordel
Special Mention, Animal Portraits
Monmongas, or flying squirrels, live in Hokkaido, Japan. Though not uncommon, photographing them is difficult. They are small, fast, and nocturnal, active mostly at dawn or dusk. During mating season, this one finally peeked out of its nest, 5 metres high, long enough for a single photo.
Location: Japan, Hokkaido, Obihiro
a leopard walks by an open doorway
Next-door Neighbour” by Pruthvi B
Special Mention, Coexistence
Adaptable and elusive, leopards have long lived alongside people in many parts of India. As towns grow and natural habitats shrink, these encounters have become increasingly common. This moment—of a leopard slipping past an open doorway—captures the fragile relationship between people and wildlife in fast-changing landscapes.
Location: Mysore, Karnataka
the silhouette of an elephant as flashlights shine on it
When Torchlight Meets Tusks” by Ramprasad Dutta
Special Mention, Ramki Sreenivasan Conservation Photography Award
In Kaladai, elephants wade toward the river as villagers flash torchlight and burst firecrackers to deter them. The moment captures a shared river—one both people and elephants depend on—where needs overlap and tensions rise.
Location: Bishnupur, West Bengal
a bird poops
Backlit Surprise” by Sarthak Agrawal
 Special Mention, Creative Nature Photography
A grey heron lifts into the air, backlit by the afternoon sun. Startled by a passing fisherman, it circles above the lake, offering the photographer an unexpected view as it poops mid-flight. The moment is a playful reminder of the surprising patterns nature creates.
Location: Aurangabad, Maharashtra SARTHAK AGRAWAL
two elephants squish faces together
A Tale of Two Trunks” by Rohan Shah
 Special Mention, Young Photographer
In the Maasai Mara, two elephants intertwine their trunks in a gentle moment of play. The black-and-white frame accentuates the texture of their skin and the quiet connection shared between them.
Location: Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya ROHAN SHAH
a bat and an owl fly at night
In the Ruins” by Sergey Bystritsky
 Special Mention, Wildscape & Animals in Habitat
On an abandoned Soviet airfield now used for grain storage, rodents thrive—and with them, barn owls. New nest boxes installed through a conservation effort have allowed the owls to settle and breed. Under the pale morning moon, an owl stands watch as a horseshoe bat crosses the quiet sky.
Location: Shiraki Military Airfield, Kakheti, Georgia
a spider pulling a fish from the water
Catch of the Day” by Kashyap Naresh Raval
Runner-up, Animal Behaviour
A fishing spider rests at the edge of a waterbody, holding its freshly caught fish. The moment captures how aptly it is named and how remarkable nature’s hunters can be.
Location: Kollur, Karnataka
 
