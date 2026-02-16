Environment Animals Wildlife

Society of Photographers announces Photographer of the Year

By Popular Science Team

a fox catches a crab mid-air3rd Place Photographer of the Year 2025 was awarded to Terry Donnelly from England, UK.
2nd Place Photographer of the Year 2025 was awarded to Cecile Stuedal Norway from Finnmark, Norway.  

Credit: Cecile Stuedal / Society of Photographers of the Year 2025

The Society of Photographers has announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Photographer of the Year awards. Photographer Therese Asplund earned the top honors of Photographer of the Year for an image (seen below) of young birds on branch.

“Demonstrating outstanding skill, narrative depth, and execution, this bold and distinctive image emerged as a clear standout and generated animated discussion among the judges,” a press release said. More than 5,000 images were submitted across 28 categories. The full list of winners can be seen on The Society of Photographers.

four young birds on a branch
Therese Asplund was crowned Photographer of the Year.
Credit: Therese Asplund / Society of Photographers of the Year 2025
the refelction of an emergency worker in a helicopter over a hospital
Terry Donnelly from England, UK placed 3rd in Photographer of the Year 2025 awards.
Credit: Terry Donnelly / Society of Photographers of the Year 2025
 
