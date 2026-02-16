Society of Photographers announces Photographer of the Year

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Society of Photographers has announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Photographer of the Year awards. Photographer Therese Asplund earned the top honors of Photographer of the Year for an image (seen below) of young birds on branch.

“Demonstrating outstanding skill, narrative depth, and execution, this bold and distinctive image emerged as a clear standout and generated animated discussion among the judges,” a press release said. More than 5,000 images were submitted across 28 categories. The full list of winners can be seen on The Society of Photographers.

Therese Asplund was crowned Photographer of the Year.

Credit: Therese Asplund / Society of Photographers of the Year 2025

Terry Donnelly from England, UK placed 3rd in Photographer of the Year 2025 awards.

Credit: Terry Donnelly / Society of Photographers of the Year 2025