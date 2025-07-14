17 fascinating images from the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“A memorable experience, amongst the best large animal encounters I have had.” That’s how photographer Byron Conway described his rendezvous with Silky Sharks off the coast of Cuba. Conway used a slow shutter speed to capture a bit of natural movement as the sea creatures swam near the water’s surface. The resulting image (seen above) took home top honors in the “Oceanics Programme” category of the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards.

July 14 marks Shark Awareness Day and to celebrate, Shark Trust announced the captivating winners of this year’s contest. More than 1200 species of sharks and rays navigate Earth’s waters, but the animals face increasing challenges from overfishing, climate change, and habitat loss.

Shark Photographer of the Year

Credit: Julian Hebenstreit / Shark Trust

Julian Hebestreit nabbed the overall prize and title of Shark Photographer of the Year for a beautiful photograph (seen above) of an Indo-Pacific Leopardshark, also known as a Zebra Shark

“This photograph is at first glance quite simple, but with a depth that rewards repeated views. The golden form of the Indo-Pacific Leopardshark stands in vivid contrast to the dark rock and the white sand. Placing it small in the frame creates a sense of drama rather than distance. For me, it suggests the precarious existence of our remaining sharks, this golden species representing treasure in dark times,” Simon Rogerson, Shark Trust Patron and one of the judges for the competition, said in a statement.

British Isles, Runner Up

Credit: Colin Garrett / Shark Trust

Young Shark Photographer of the Year

Young Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 was awarded to Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya for his image of a Whale Shark feeding at the surface. He said “ I was very excited to see with my own eyes the largest fish in the world feeding on some of the smallest living creatures in the ocean. For me, enjoying this moment is not all there is, we must take action to help ensure these incredible, gentle giants of the sea survive. I believe that together we can help Whale Sharks live and swim freely in their ocean home, allowing them to share this planet with us for years to come.”

Credit: Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya / Shark Trust

British Isles, Runner Up

Credit: James Lea / Shark Trust

Great Eggcase Hunt, Runner up

Credit: Tom Ingram / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Claude Lespagne / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Galice Hoarau / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Laura Storm / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Martin Broen / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Rowan Dear / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Rowan Dear / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Vadim Belakhov / Shark Trust

Highly Commended

Credit: Megan Shea Graff / Shark Trust Jacob McCue 0423004839

Living with Sharks, Runner Up

Credit: László Földi / Shark Trust

Living with Sharks Winner

“The blue sharks were bold and curious, and we four snorkelers had a lot of good interactions with them, but I particularly like the interaction in this image . It’s tempting to imagine the shark is asking the photographer ‘Have you got my best side?'”

Credit: Gillian Marsh / Shark Trust

Overseas, Runner Up

Credit: Vadim Belakhov / Shark Trust