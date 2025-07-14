17 fascinating images from the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards

“A memorable experience, amongst the best large animal encounters I have had.” That’s how photographer Byron Conway described his rendezvous with Silky Sharks off the coast of Cuba. Conway used a slow shutter speed to capture a bit of natural movement as the sea creatures swam near the water’s surface. The resulting image (seen above) took home top honors in the “Oceanics Programme” category of the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards.
July 14 marks Shark Awareness Day and to celebrate, Shark Trust announced the captivating winners of this year’s contest. More than 1200 species of sharks and rays navigate Earth’s waters, but the animals face increasing challenges from overfishing, climate change, and habitat loss.
Julian Hebestreit nabbed the overall prize and title of Shark Photographer of the Year for a beautiful photograph (seen above) of an Indo-Pacific Leopardshark, also known as a Zebra Shark
“This photograph is at first glance quite simple, but with a depth that rewards repeated views. The golden form of the Indo-Pacific Leopardshark stands in vivid contrast to the dark rock and the white sand. Placing it small in the frame creates a sense of drama rather than distance. For me, it suggests the precarious existence of our remaining sharks, this golden species representing treasure in dark times,” Simon Rogerson, Shark Trust Patron and one of the judges for the competition, said in a statement.
