Environment Animals Wildlife Sharks

17 fascinating images from the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards

From Australia to Cuba, and Mexico to South Africa, our planet is home to hundreds of beautiful shark species.

By Popular Science Team

Published

a larger shark and smaller one photographed from below near the surface
Oceanics Programme Winner.  

Credit: Byron Conroy / Shark Trust

“A memorable experience, amongst the best large animal encounters I have had.” That’s how photographer Byron Conway described his rendezvous with Silky Sharks off the coast of Cuba. Conway used a slow shutter speed to capture a bit of natural movement as the sea creatures swam near the water’s surface. The resulting image (seen above) took home top honors in the “Oceanics Programme” category of the 2025 Shark Photographer of the Year awards.

July 14 marks Shark Awareness Day and to celebrate, Shark Trust announced the captivating winners of this year’s contest. More than 1200 species of sharks and rays navigate Earth’s waters, but the animals face increasing challenges from overfishing, climate change, and habitat loss.

a leopard shark pictured from above
Shark Photographer of the Year
Credit: Julian Hebenstreit / Shark Trust

Julian Hebestreit nabbed the overall prize and title of Shark Photographer of the Year for a beautiful photograph (seen above) of an Indo-Pacific Leopardshark, also known as a Zebra Shark

“This photograph is at first glance quite simple, but with a depth that rewards repeated views. The golden form of the Indo-Pacific Leopardshark stands in vivid contrast to the dark rock and the white sand. Placing it small in the frame creates a sense of drama rather than distance. For me, it suggests the precarious existence of our remaining sharks, this golden species representing treasure in dark times,” Simon Rogerson, Shark Trust Patron and one of the judges for the competition, said in a statement.

shark face
British Isles, Runner Up
Credit: Colin Garrett / Shark Trust
whale shark breeching surface
Young Shark Photographer of the Year
Young Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 was awarded to Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya for his image of a Whale Shark feeding at the surface. He said “ I was very excited to see with my own eyes the largest fish in the world feeding on some of the smallest living creatures in the ocean. For me, enjoying this moment is not all there is, we must take action to help ensure these incredible, gentle giants of the sea survive. I believe that together we can help Whale Sharks live and swim freely in their ocean home, allowing them to share this planet with us for years to come.”
Credit: Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya / Shark Trust
open-mouthed shark
British Isles, Runner Up
Credit: James Lea / Shark Trust
a shark egg
Great Eggcase Hunt, Runner up
Credit: Tom Ingram / Shark Trust
sharp-toothed shark swimming amongst rocks
Highly Commended
Credit: Claude Lespagne / Shark Trust
an open-mouthed sea creature on the ocean floor surrounded by schools of fish
Highly Commended
Credit: Galice Hoarau / Shark Trust
hammerhead shark photographed from below, the sun shining above
Highly Commended
Credit: Laura Storm / Shark Trust
sharks swimming near the surface at sunset
Highly Commended
Credit: Martin Broen / Shark Trust
a shark swimming with scrapes on its face
Highly Commended
Credit: Rowan Dear / Shark Trust
a hammerhead shark photographed from below
Highly Commended
Credit: Rowan Dear / Shark Trust
a shark's mouth
Highly Commended
Credit: Vadim Belakhov / Shark Trust
a shark swimming
Highly Commended
Credit: Megan Shea Graff / Shark Trust Jacob McCue 0423004839
humans surround a large whale shark
Living with Sharks, Runner Up
Credit: László Földi / Shark Trust
a blue shark approaches an underwater photographer
Living with Sharks Winner
“The blue sharks were bold and curious, and we four snorkelers had a lot of good interactions with them, but I particularly like the interaction in this image . It’s tempting to imagine the shark is asking the photographer ‘Have you got my best side?'”
Credit: Gillian Marsh / Shark Trust
striped shark amongst coral and sea grass
Overseas, Runner Up
Credit: Vadim Belakhov / Shark Trust
 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 