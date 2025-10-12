13 stunning and award-winning black and white photographs

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Black and white photography dates back to 1826 and while color images eventually took over, monochrome photos still deliver an unmatched impact. The 2025 Exposure One Awards honor the beauty of black and white.

“Long regarded as one of photography’s most enduring languages, black and white continues to reveal the essential truths of form, light, and shadow,” the contest writes in a statement. “The work of this year’s honorees affirms its lasting relevance, offering images that are both timeless and uncompromising in their vision.”

“Keeping up appearances”

Non Professional – Gold – Nature

Mute swan preens its feathers in the afternoon sun at a small nature reserve on the outskirts of Frome Somerset England

Credit: Gerard Sexton / 2025 Exposure One Awards

Photographers from 64 countries submitted images to the competition this year. The judges awarded winners across multiple categories and named Arturo Gómez Sierra as the International Photographer of the Year for his image (seen below) titled “Lux.” (Click to expand images to full screen.)

“Lux”

International Photographer of the Year

Light descends in perfect symmetry, converging on a silent cross.

Credit: Arturo Gómez Sierra / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Loneliness”

Professional – Gold – Domestic Animals

This image was originally taken with 4×5″ color film, and then converted to B&W. This turtle is still my pet today and is now 8 years old. Each rock was hand painted black on a black background, so when viewed in color, it barely changes at all, except for the color of this little animal.

Credit: Francisco Saraiva / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Eaton Canyon Fire, Altadena, California, 2025”

Non Professional – Gold – Photojournalism

The surreal landscape two months after the destructive fires that impacted the suburban area of Altadena, California. Created by a downed power line on a fierce windy night set the stage for a Prometheus event. The clean up will be daunting and the victims lives displaced.

Credit: Hillary Greene-Pae / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Mi yo”

Non Professional – Gold – Domestic Animals

Credit: Silvia Guillén / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Le Mont – Saint – Michel. Foggy Morning”

Non Professional – Gold – Landscapes

I aimed to capture Mont Saint Michel shrouded in morning mist and create a photograph that reflects its ethereal beauty. Using various filters, I added a surreal touch to the image, showing the subtleties of an early summer morning.

Credit: Rolandas Urbonavicius/ 2025 Exposure One Awards Rolandas Urbonavicius

“Where the Wild Things Are”

Professional – Gold – Film/Analog

I made these photographs with my 4×5 view camera on sheet film. They represent the beauty and mystery to be found in the quiet places of Colorado and Wisconsin.

When I photograph these natural cathedrals, I feel as if I’ve heard whispered secrets that I can only share through the lens of my camera.

Credit: David Zlotky / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Vulture perched on a log during the rain”

Professional – Gold – Nature

Credit: Fabrício Peixoto Da Silva Mello / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“A Foggy Day”

Professional – Gold – Minimalism

A timeless scene unfolds in the midst of a busy city. The fog softens the skyline, revealing the tower in quiet silhouette. Below, the movement of a lone figure contrasts with the vertical and horizontal lines, bringing life to the still geometry of the scene.

Credit: Alexandra Thannhäuser / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“Lilies”

Professional – Gold – Still Life

The study of lilies.

Credit: James Flanagan / 2025 Exposure One Awards

“After the Snow”

Professional – Gold – Landscapes

Group of trees covered by the snow fallen during the night storm at the top of a hill where the sky meet the snowy ground

Credit: Philippe Ricordel / 2025 Exposure One Awards