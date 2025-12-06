5 captivating images from National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year

A jaguar that snuck up on a photographer trying to spot an armadillo, a polar bear sitting on a sperm whale, and more take center stage in this year’s Pictures of the Year from National Geographic.
“Pictures of the Year is a project that is always inspiring and thought-provoking,” said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic. “Each year, our photographers and editors sift through thousands of images, searching for those rare moments that stop us in our tracks. Individually, these photographs speak to beauty, fragility, and wonder. Taken together, I see a collective sense of urgency — a call to preserve what’s in danger of being lost, as well as a reminder of the poetic beauty to be found in carrying on, in daring to dream of a better future.”
A sample of this year’s incredible photographs are listed below (Click to expand images to full screen.) For more on this story visit natgeo.com/photos.
