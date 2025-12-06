5 captivating images from National Geographic’s Pictures of the Year

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A jaguar that snuck up on a photographer trying to spot an armadillo, a polar bear sitting on a sperm whale, and more take center stage in this year’s Pictures of the Year from National Geographic.

“Pictures of the Year is a project that is always inspiring and thought-provoking,” said Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic. “Each year, our photographers and editors sift through thousands of images, searching for those rare moments that stop us in our tracks. Individually, these photographs speak to beauty, fragility, and wonder. Taken together, I see a collective sense of urgency — a call to preserve what’s in danger of being lost, as well as a reminder of the poetic beauty to be found in carrying on, in daring to dream of a better future.”

A sample of this year’s incredible photographs are listed below (Click to expand images to full screen.) For more on this story visit natgeo.com/photos.

Diego Paredes, standing on the saddle Diego Paredes, standing on the saddle of his horse, Lobuno, surveys a formerly bustling trade route that cut through this picturesque valley in northern Argentina. With his brother Hugo, Diego takes pride in the new life they bring to the land by leading educational horseback tours with their company, Renaciendo Costumbres (Reviving Traditions). Image: Photo by Natalis Favre.

For years, photographer Anand Varma has attempted to document when an egg yolk can still be seen but a bird form has clearly emerged. He experimented by incubating embryos in artificial shells before finally capturing the transformation at 12 days old. Varma separately raised some embryos to chicks, which he donated to people in the community. Image: Photo by Anand Varma.

While monitoring the burrow of a rare giant armadillo in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, photographer Fernando Faciole came face-to-lens with a different vulnerable animal: the jaguar. Severe deforestation has decimated the population here, and today fewer than a dozen jaguars may remain in the state park where Faciole took this image. Image: Photo by Fernando Faciole.



The Solomon Islands are home to some of the most diverse coral reefs on the planet. Earlier this year, the island nation pledged to preserve 59 million acres of its marine waters—including the seas surrounding this lush isle–which make up part of a vital aquatic region called the Coral Triangle that spans six countries and contains 76 percent of the world’s coral species. Image: Photo by Manu San Félix.

The cover of National Geographic’s 2025 Pictures of the Year. Image: National Geographic

