July is Yellowstone National Park’s deadliest month

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Over four million people from all over the world visit Yellowstone National Park every year to admire its grandeur and beauty. Unfortunately, not every visit ends with gorgeous photos to show off to friends. All those visitors statistically ensure that some trips will occasionally go awry—or turn deadly. But should you fear for life while trekking through Yellowstone? The legal team Beck, Amsden, and Stalpes in Montana recently reviewed nearly two decades of fatality reports from the popular national park to get a sense of the unfortunate outcomes, and quickly identified some key takeaways.

After tallying up the tragedies between 2007 and 2024, they found that a total of 75 people died inside Yellowstone. However, the vast majority had very little to do with the park’s natural wonders. Medical emergencies accounted for 18 deaths, while car crashes came in second place with 17 fatalities. Less than 10 people either drowned or died from a fall, while only three reported wildlife incidents proved fatal. On the bright side, Yellowstone appears to be pretty safe from violent crime—only one homicide was confirmed in the 17 years of data.

Who is succumbing to these maladies? The numbers are pretty clear there, too. Essentially 3-out-of-4 deaths in the park were men, and 57 percent of those who died were at least 45-years-old. Children and teens made it out virtually unscathed, with just four percent of deaths occurring to visitors under the age of 14. Aside from simply driving through Yellowstone, taking in the sights on foot resulted in 15 deaths through accidental falls, exposure, unexpected medical issues, and run-ins with animals like bison or bears.

One of the more unsurprising details is when these fatalities occur the most. Yellowstone sees the most deaths during the tourist months running from May through October, with July featuring nearly 25 percent of all recorded tragedies.

So if you are an older man driving during the summer, you are statistically the most at risk visitor to the historic national park. Of course, simply following the iconic reserve’s guidelines and safety suggestions will greatly increase your chance of survival, no matter who you are.

If nothing else, it’s at least very unlikely that anyone else will end up like one poor traveler According to the reports, the man fell into a boiling spring while looking for a place to submerge himself June 7, 2016. Due to the water’s extreme heat and acidity, his body completely dissolved within just 48 hours, with park rangers only finding his melted shoes and a wallet left behind.