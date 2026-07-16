July is Yellowstone National Park’s deadliest month

CAUTION: Men over 45 driving through the park in the summer.

By Andrew Paul

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YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING - MAY 20: A black bear crosses a roadway as visitors in vehicles watch on May 20, 2026 in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park became the nation’s first national park on March 1, 1872, when President Ulysses S. Grant signed a congressional act protecting the land “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.” Today, the 2.2-million-acre park thrives as part of one of Earth's last nearly intact large temperate ecosystems, famously preserving over 10,000 hydrothermal features and around 500 geysers—roughly 50 percent of the world’s total. Boasting the largest concentration of mammals in the lower 48 states, Yellowstone stands as the only place in the U.S. where bison have roamed continuously since prehistoric times. Native American communities inhabited and conserved the lands for over 10,000 years, with 27 individual tribes recognized by the National Park Service as carrying modern-day and historic ties to Yellowstone. National Park Week will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a weeklong celebration in August featuring hundreds of commemorative events at many of America’s 433 national parks under the theme “Celebrate America’s Story”. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The vehicles are far more dangerous than the bears at Yellowstone National Park. Credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images

Over four million people from all over the world visit Yellowstone National Park every year to admire its grandeur and beauty. Unfortunately, not every visit ends with gorgeous photos to show off to friends. All those visitors statistically ensure that some trips will occasionally go awry—or turn deadly. But should you fear for life while trekking through Yellowstone? The legal team Beck, Amsden, and Stalpes in Montana recently reviewed nearly two decades of fatality reports from the popular national park to get a sense of the unfortunate outcomes, and quickly identified some key takeaways.

After tallying up the tragedies between 2007 and 2024, they found that a total of 75 people died inside Yellowstone. However, the vast majority had very little to do with the park’s natural wonders. Medical emergencies accounted for 18 deaths, while car crashes came in second place with 17 fatalities. Less than 10 people either drowned or died from a fall, while only three reported wildlife incidents proved fatal. On the bright side, Yellowstone appears to be pretty safe from violent crime—only one homicide was confirmed in the 17 years of data.

Who is succumbing to these maladies? The numbers are pretty clear there, too. Essentially 3-out-of-4 deaths in the park were men, and 57 percent of those who died were at least 45-years-old. Children and teens made it out virtually unscathed, with just four percent of deaths occurring to visitors under the age of 14. Aside from simply driving through Yellowstone, taking in the sights on foot resulted in 15 deaths through accidental falls, exposure, unexpected medical issues, and run-ins with animals like bison or bears.

One of the more unsurprising details is when these fatalities occur the most. Yellowstone sees the most deaths during the tourist months running from May through October, with July featuring nearly 25 percent of all recorded tragedies.

So if you are an older man driving during the summer, you are statistically the most at risk visitor to the historic national park. Of course, simply following the iconic reserve’s guidelines and safety suggestions will greatly increase your chance of survival, no matter who you are.

If nothing else, it’s at least very unlikely that anyone else will end up like one poor traveler According to the reports, the man fell into a boiling spring while looking for a place to submerge himself June 7, 2016. Due to the water’s extreme heat and acidity, his body completely dissolved within just 48 hours, with park rangers only finding his melted shoes and a wallet left behind.

 
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