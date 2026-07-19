Mallomar wins the 2026 Great Goat Graze-Off

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July is always a special month in the United States. July Fourth marks the nation’s birthday (which was just celebrated with a ‘zombie-proof’ time capsule). And for the second year in a row, it’s time for the world’s only professional eating goat competition. Important note, the goats are doing the eating. No goats will be eaten.

Today In New York City, 2025 Great Goat Graze-Off champion Mallomar defended his title against competitors Romeo and Big Buddy. The G.O.A.T goat ate 1.5 packets of invasive weeds in three minutes, according to the Riverside Park Conservancy. The event in West Harlem was hosted by George Shea, who also hosts Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The animals showcased a talent that does more than make one of them the G.O.A.T. Grazer (last year’s title). Their munching also plays a role in nature restoration, helping the Riverside Park Conservancy manage invasive greenery along difficult terrain and giving staff and volunteers time to focus on other aspects of restoration.

“Throughout the season, the goats continuously consume the weeds all the way down to the roots, which stunts the plants’ normal growth trajectory by making them start all over — only to be eaten again,” according to the Riverside Park Conservancy website. “After a few seasons of eating, the plants’ ability to grow will have been weakened, and perhaps eliminated altogether.”

Mallomar may not be the loudest goat, but the Riverside Park Conservancy says that his calm, steadfast nature provides security for those surrounding him who know he will always have their back.

What’s more, goats don’t just get rid of invasive species without having to use chemicals. Their poop is even good for the soil. And their service is almost inexhaustible—they eat nearly all the time.

“At NYC Parks, we’re always looking for innovative ways to care for our green spaces, and these goats have certainly earned their place on the team,” Tricia Shimamura, NYC Parks Commissioner, said in a statement emailed to Popular Science. “Whether they’re competing in the Graze-Off or hard at work clearing invasive plants, they’re making our parks healthier while giving New Yorkers a reason to smile.

So next time you have to deal with invasive plants, remember that your beeeeest option might be some four-legged friends.