Found a baby skunk? Please don’t feed it.

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Feeding an animal that is clearly in need of help might be our first instinct. However, this feed-first approach might be more harmful than beneficial because different species have different dietary requirements.

Take baby skunks, for example. Recently, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, was taking care of 50 juvenile skunks. The wildlife center’s employees found themselves assembling highly diverse meals for the adorable mammals.

The daily menu included 15 cups of fruit, 15 cups of vegetables, a dozen eggs, 15 cups of moistened dog food, 6 cups of meat, and 3 cups of mealworms in addition to Calcium and Taurine supplements. Yet, when very young skunks arrive at the center, the little kits need a species-specific formula that copies milk from their skunk mother.

Rescued skunks chowing down on their daily smorgasbord. Image: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.

Imagine trying to cook any of this up in your own kitchen! What’s more, a wild skunk in trouble is likely dehydrated, and requires at least two days of rehydration before it can start eating again. If a dehydrated animal eats before it should, it might lead to refeeding syndrome, which could prove deadly.

“Often, well-meaning individuals who find abandoned wildlife turn to Google for guidance on how to care for them. However, while Google can be useful, it does not provide the best advice for wildlife rehabilitation,” Raven Ridge Wildlife Center writes. “Many mistakenly opt for puppy or kitten formula, which does not meet the specific dietary needs of baby wildlife. Others may feed skunks cat food, but this option is typically too high in fat and protein, leading to obesity and serious health issues.”

June is typically peak baby skunk season. Image: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.



Similarly to humans, skunks need a balanced diet that includes fruits, veggies, and lean protein. The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center team frequently comes across Metabolic Bone Disease, which is caused by imbalanced levels of essential nutrients.

“If you encounter any wildlife, regardless of its age, it is important not to offer any food, as this could harm its health,” writes the wildlife center. “The best approach is to gently place the animal in a box and keep it in a warm, dark, and quiet location, and then contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator immediately.”