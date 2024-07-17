What does a pug skull look like? University digitizes skulls of 152 dog breeds.

Surprising no one, the bone structure of a Rottweiler looks very different than that of a French bulldog.

By Popular Science Team

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 8:02 PM EDT

dog skull
Welsh corgi skull. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University

Come face-to-face with a pug and you’re likely left wondering what type of bone structure could support such an oddly dome-shaped dog head. Well, researchers at ELTE Eötvös Loránd University have the answer to not only the shape of pug skulls but the skulls of 152 dog breeds. A pug’s skull (seen below) is more rounded with a shorter upper jaw compared to other breeds, which is the result of a genetic mutation.

six images of a pug skull from different angles
Pug. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University

The team at the university in Budapest, Hungary spent decades gathering and digitizing hundreds of dog skulls. Using a computed tomography (CT) scanner, researchers captured high-resolution images that show the skulls in stunning detail.

“The digital skull database can be used for comparative anatomical and evolutionary studies, in the education of veterinarians and biologists, and even for the development of machine learning algorithms for automated species identification and veterinary diagnostics,” Enikő Kubinyi, head of the MTA-ELTE Lendület Companion Animal and ELTE NAP Canine Brain research groups, said in a statement. The database was published in the journal Scientific Data and also includes CT imagery of domestic cat and wild species skulls.

six images of a Chihuahua skull from different angles
Chihuahua. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a french bulldog skull from different angles
French Bulldog. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of an irish wolfhound skull from different angles
Irish Wolfhound. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a dacshund skull from different angles
Dachshund, Wire-haired. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of an american pit bull skull from different angles
American Pit Bull. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a golden retriever skull from different angles
Golden Retriever. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a Pomeranian skull from different angles
Pomeranian. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a Rottweiler skull from different angles
Rottweiler. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a greyhound skull from different angles
Greyhound. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University
six images of a great dane skull from different angles
Great Dane. Image: Kálmán Czeibert, ELTE Eötvös Loránd University