We’ve all watched dogs or cats twitch their ears and paws as they contentedly sleep away the day. And it turns out that black bears (Ursus americanus) have adorable sleeptime spasms, too—as one small black bear named ‘Nugget’ demonstrated in a video captured at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska.

In honor of his endearing, jerk-filled sleep, the U.S. Forest Service team at Tongass National Forest has awarded Nugget the Biggest Dreamer Award. Nugget was seen peacefully snoozing on a rock with his head resting on one of his giant paws as flies flit around his face.

“With ears and nose twitching away, Nugget was off in what seemed to be a very pleasant dreamland,” the rangers write. “Does watching make you wonder what he’s dreaming about? It must be salmon, right?”

The rangers have already awarded Nugget two other awards this year, including the Annoying Sibling Award and the Introvert Award. He may just receive the most awards of any Anan Creek bear in the forest! Go Nugget!

Nugget is easy to spot among the bears who frequent the salmon-filled Anan Creek. He’s a bit smaller and has fur that changes from a tufty red in spring to sleek black coat in autumn. His unique coloring also makes it look like he has goggles around his eyes. Rangers named him Nugget in 2024, and he’s been seen at Anan Creek ever since.

As Nugget snoozed alongside the burbling water, other black and brown bears came and went as they had their fill of salmon. As the rangers write, his tranquil sleep among the other bears is “a testament to the amazing ecosystem at Anan Wildlife Observatory.”

Meet the bears of Anan Creek

Despite his three awards, Nugget is far the only bear (or mink!) getting awards this season. Tongass National Forest’s rangers are awarding the annual Anan Bear Awards to the dozens of bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska this past summer.

The largest national forest in the United States, Tongass covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau. The area also includes Mendenhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and—of course—plenty of bears.

One of the bear hotspots in the forest is Anan Creek. The creek has one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska, making it a popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Similar to their more portly counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast at the creek and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear at Anan Creek has their own behaviors and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted at Anan, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their behavior. Tune in next year to decide who ought to win the Biggest Dreamer award next!

Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights Black and brown bears visit this spot on Anan Creek in Alaska every year to eat their fill of salmon. Video: Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights, Explore Bears

Black and brown bears visit this spot on Anan Creek in Alaska every year to eat their fill of salmon. Video: Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights, Explore Bears