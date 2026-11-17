Even Alaska’s bears are not immune from accidentally making things weird or getting a bit too close. Over the summer, rangers at Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska watched an odd interaction between two unnamed black bears (Ursus americanus) taking part in Anan Creek’s salmon run.

“Sometimes the bears at Anan share the creek… a little too closely,” the rangers write. “One bear is waiting his turn for a prime fishing spot, and the other is so focused on the fish he doesn’t mind his surroundings. Did the 1st bear make it weird by backing up, or did the 2nd bear make it weird by staying there?”

For this bit of humor, the rangers awarded the unnamed bears with the 2026 You Made it Weird Award.

Meet the bears of Anan Creek

Tongass National Forest’s rangers are awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer.

The largest national forest in the United States, Tongass covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau. The area includes Mendenhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles, and plenty of bears on the hunt for food. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in the region. As such, the creek is a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Similar to their chunky counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast on salmon and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here has their own habits and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted at Anan, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their antics.

Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights