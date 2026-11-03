Arrow the fearless black bear doesn’t care if a foe is bigger

If you are of a certain age, you might remember an innocent time when the honey badger (Mellivora capensis) took over the internet. Viral videos showing the feisty mammals that “don’t care” and punching above their weight made the honey badger a poster species for fearlessness.

That same spirit appears to be alive and well in a bear named Arrow. The U.S. Forest Service team at Tongass National Forest has awarded the black bear (Ursus americanus) with the 2026 Honey Badger Award.

Arrow is designated by a scar on his ear, and a thin white bit of fur by his nose that resembles a mustache. According to the rangers, Arrow has also always been a fearless bear. He suffered an injury to his back left leg during a fight with a black bear named Tatonka in 2019. He still walks with a limp, but that has not dampened his resolve.

“This year, Arrow challenged and backed down two different brown bears,” the rangers write. “Usually, brown bears are dominant over black bears due to the significant size disparity. But there are so many fish to be had at Anan Creek, the bigger bears frequently choose avoidance over violence.”

Meet Bears of Anan Creek

The rangers at Tongass National Forest are currently awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory over the summer.

Tongass is the largest national forest in the United States, and covers most of Southeast Alaska, including the capital city of Juneau. The large area includes Mendanhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Like their chunky counterparts further north in Katmai National Park, the bears return annually each summer to eat salmon and teach their cubs how to fish and survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here exhibits their own habits and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted here, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their antics and behaviors.

LIVE Anan Bear Cam: Lower Falls & Caves – Alaska | explore.org