Relaxed bear wins award for luxurious eating style—underneath an Alaskan waterfall

Typically, when a bear catches a nutritious salmon, they don’t eat it under a rushing waterfall. But one unnamed black bear (Ursus americanus) eating at Anan Creek in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest decided to park underneath a waterfall and enjoy his fishy snack.

For this culinary innovation, the U.S. Forest Service team at Tongass National Forest has awarded the unnamed bear with the 2026 Shower Beer award.

“After watching this relaxed black bear gnawing on a salmon under rushing waters, we’re wondering if it might catch on—like the ursine equivalent of the shower beer,” the team writes. “The more you watch, the more sense it makes. No mess and no need to move to start fishing again. This bear may be on to something.”

Meet Bears of Anan Creek

The rangers at Tongass National Forest are currently awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory over the summer.

Tongass is the largest national forest in the United States, and covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the capital city of Juneau. The area includes Mendanhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Like their beefy counterparts further to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return annually each summer to eat salmon and teach their cubs how to fish and survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here has their own habits and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted here, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their behavior.

LIVE Anan Bear Cam: Lower Falls & Caves – Alaska | explore.org