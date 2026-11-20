Resilience and perseverance was on full display in Alaska this summer. The park rangers at Tongass National Forest in the southeastern corner of the state spotted an unnamed black bear (Ursus americanus) with a broken arm. Even with this injury, the tough bear still managed to catch the fish running through Anan Creek. For this grit, the rangers awarded the bear with the 2026 Grin & Bear It Award.

“We don’t know how the injury happened, but we’re impressed by the bear’s resilience,” the rangers write. “In other wild places the injury may have been a death sentence, but the abundance of Anan gives this bear a chance.”

Meet the bears of Anan Creek

Tongass National Forest’s rangers are awarding the annual Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer.

The largest national forest in the United States, Tongass covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau. The area also includes Mendenhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska. As such, the creek is a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears like the one with the broken arm and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Similar to their portly counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast on salmon and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here has their own behaviors and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear spotted at Anan, while explore.org’s cameras broadcast live streams of their behavior.

Anan Bear Cam: Fishing Hole 3 | 2026 Highlights