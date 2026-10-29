Extremely chill bear named Paul wins a Dude-approved award

Like people (and snowflakes), no two bears are alike. Some have their own innovative fishing styles, or “walk on water,” while others will even adopt cubs who are not their own. And a bear named Paul is known for his patience. Paul lives in southeastern Alaska, where he spends his summers catching fish in Anan Creek. He is also the winner of the 2026 Dude abides Award from the United States Forest Service team in Tongass National Forest.

According to the team, Paul exhibits the patience and nonchalance of The Dude, an extremely chill character from the 1998 film The Big Lebowski. Brought to life by Jeff Bridges, The Dude’s catchphrase “The Dude abides” is the final line of the movie, and what inspired this award.

“Paul chose kindness over combat when his fish were stolen,” the team writes. “This bear was seen with a fish in his mouth more frequently than without, and opportunistic rivals with lesser skills in fishing liked to steal his catch.”

Anan Creek is home to one of the largest salmon runs in the world, so defending all of his catches is a waste of energy. As a result, Paul abides, since fishing is more rewarding than fighting.

Paul is known for two thin lines on his chest with a scar on his left ear and won the award for pickiest bear in 2024.

Meet Bears of Anan Creek

The U.S. Forest Service team at Tongass National Forest are currently doling out the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Tongass National Forest.

The nation’s largest national forest, Tongass covers most of Southeast Alaska, including the capital city of Juneau. The area includes Mendanhall Glacier (a popular destination for Alaskan cruises), numerous hiking trails, eagles, and plenty of bears. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska.

According to Friends of Anan, 39 known bears feast on the salmon at Anan Creek. The population includes 31 black bears (Ursus americanus) and eight brown bears (Ursus arctos). Like their counterparts further north in Katmai National Park, the bears return annually each summer to eat salmon and teach their young how to fish and survive. And also like the fat bears of Katmai, every bear here has their own habits and quirks.

The U.S. Forest Service tracks and documents every bear and explore.org’s cameras also broadcast live streams of their antics.