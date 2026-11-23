A bird couple with a long history has laid their first (and likely only) egg of the 2026-2027 season. United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) volunteer and photographer Dan Rapp spotted the egg on George and Geraldine’s nest this weekend. The pair are endangered short-tailed albatrosses (Phoebastria albatrus) or makalena in Hawaiian, and this is their 10th straight year together.

George and Geraldine by their nest, looking at their egg. Image: USFWS/Dan Rapp. Dan Rapp

According to Friends of Midway Atoll, the pair did not produce an egg last year, making this arrival “especially exciting news.”

Short-tailed albatrosses are almost completely white and have a large pink bill. The monogamous birds can live up to 50 years, and nest on islands and atolls where they typically lay one egg per season. Short-tailed albatrosses are listed as endangered, and biologists estimate that there are only 10,000 left in the wild.

George and Geraldine were banded as chicks on Torishima Island, Japan. They raised their first chick together during the 2018–2019 breeding season. The duo is the only breeding pair of short-tailed albatross on the Midway Atoll, but other members of their species were observed last season. After spending the summer/non-nesting season apart, George was first spotted at Midway Atoll on October 18. He was reunited with Geraldine by October 22.

This remote group of islands sit about 1,250 miles from Hawaii’s capital Honolulu and are most famous for a pivotal World War II battle. Every fall, it becomes a temporary home to the world’s largest albatross colony. Albatrosses are a group of large migratory seabird species. Some notable albatross species are the wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans), which has the largest wingspan of any living bird species and the Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis). At over 70 years old, a Laysan albatross named Wisdom claims the title of oldest known banded wild bird. She has produced roughly 50 to 60 eggs, and as many as 30 of her chicks have fledged in her lifetime, and she became a grandmother once again in March. Wisdom has not been spotted yet this nesting season.

Bird enthusiasts from around the world can eavesdrop on this albatross colony via live cameras and follow Friends of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge for updates. Viewers can expect to see the birds return to the islands, perform courtship dances, begin to nest, lay their eggs, and eventually watch fluffy albatross chicks.

Midway Atoll NWR Wildlife Live Camera