6 bird cam highlights to celebrate nesting season

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The spring’s hottest show is not on any streaming service. It’s the internet’s many live bird cams. Viewers can watch new life emerge, dramatic flights, plenty of eating, and more, all from the comfort of home. The Cornell Lab Bird Cams from Cornell University features birds from around the world, from delicate hummingbirds in South America to the wise-looking barred owls nesting in a backyard in Indiana.

“Our viewers tell us that watching the cams is a life changing experience: an unprecedented learning experience that they liken to virtual field trips or field biology in their living room,” the organization writes. “We’re excited to continue sharing and learning with the community as we watch the world of birds together.”

Below are a few of this season’s highlights, in no particular order.

A flying squirrel breakfast

Flying Squirrel Served For Breakfast At The Barred Owl Nest Box | April 30, 2026

On the morning of April 30, a mother barred owl brought a flying squirrel to her chicks, Artemis and Apollo, for breakfast. In the video, the squirrel’s patagium is visible. This special membrane connects the front and hind legs, allowing it to glide long distances between trees and separating it from other squirrel species.



Sweet nectar

Rufous-tailed Hummingbird Sips Nectar On Panama Fruit Feeder Cam | May 4, 2026

For some birds, it’s all about the plants. This rufous-tailed hummingbird stops by the Panama Fruit Feeder Cam for a sip of nectar. This hummingbird species is commonly found in Central America and is known for its reddish tail and bright pink bill. Most hummingbirds are migratory, but there are easy ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard.

Hail the (sleepy) royal albatross chick

Yawn & Flappy Wing Nubs From Cute Northern Royal Albatross Chick | Feb. 11, 2026

To greet the new day, a 20-day-old royal albatross chick opens wide and flaps its tiny wing nubs. This 24-hour live stream shows a northern royal albatross nest during the breeding season at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head on the southeast tip of New Zealand’s South Island. The world’s oldest known bird happens to be a Laysan albatross who nests about 4,393 north of New Zealand on the Midway Atoll.

Cuteness overload

Cuteness Overload With Owlets On Barred Owl Cam | May 14, 2026

In this compilation, this year’s owlets from the Wild Birds Unlimited Barred Owl Cam sleep, investigate the camera, and bob their heads. Technically called “motion parallax,” owls bob their heads to compensate for the fact that their eyes are fixed in their eye sockets. It helps them create a better view of their surroundings. Owlets use head bobbing to learn how to coordinate their sight with their hearing.

Bananas are not just for monkeys

Keel-billed Toucan Enjoys A Banana Snack At The Panama Fruit Feeder Cam | Feb. 5, 2026

A keel-billed toucan was spotted eating a banana in the tropical trees of Panama. Toucans eat bananas by tossing pieces of the fruit into the air and swallowing them whole. Keel-billed toucans mostly eat bananas and are vital seed dispersers for fruiting trees in their habitat. The Panama Hummingbird Feeder Cam is about 35 miles north of Panama City in a vibrant tropical rainforest on top of Semaphore Hill within Soberanía National Park.

An unexpected guest

Gecko Tries To Snag A Moth On The Panama Hummingbird Feeder Cam | May 16, 2026

Since anything can happen in a rainforest, more than just birds pop up on a birdcam. While a gecko was lounging on the hummingbird feeder cam, a moth tried to join in. After the insect and reptile stare at each other for a bit, the gecko tries to grab the moth, but the moth escapes.

