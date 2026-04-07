Flirty birds inflate throat pouch to attract a mate

Male frigatebirds also shake their wings and loudly trill.

By Popular Science Team

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Two male frigate birds opposing with their gonflated red neck pouches
Frigate bird males wait for females to come to their nests during the Galapagos Islands mating season. Image: Calin Hertioga / Getty Images

From butt-loving baboons to peacocking spiders, animals boast an array of flirting techniques. Male frigatebirds attract potential mates by inflating a large, hairless, red throat pouch and shaking their wings like the DJ just started spinning “Yeah!” by Usher.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service recently shared a video of the horny avians in action:

Shot by USFWS volunteer Dan Rapp on the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, you can see the birds shrieking while expanding their 7- to 8-foot-long wings with enthusiasm. Frigatebirds mating displays occur in large groups, with up to 30 male birds gathering on treetops to catch the eye of females flying above. The female birds typically only mate every other because chick rearing can take 6-18 months, one of the longest durations amongst bird species.

Frigatebirds mate monogamously for the season and nest in colonies of up to 100 birds. Their mating performance is considered the most elaborate amongst seabirds.

 
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