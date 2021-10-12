Ecology graduate researcher Kelly Ridenhour drives all over the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Georgia at dusk in search of the eastern firefly known as the “Big Dipper.” In this video she’s outfitted with Continental CrossContac LX25 tires as she crosses country roads, highways, and city streets. Kelly founded the Atlanta Firefly Project, one of the first ever censuses of fireflies. She’s utilizing community science data to better understand the glowing creatures—all with the purpose of increasing their populations in urban areas so cities can sparkle with fireflies at night again.

