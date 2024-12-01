NASA’s rocket engine fireplace sets the holiday mood

Chestnuts roasting on a rocket engine fire….
Set a the holiday mood with NASA’s Rocket Engine Fireplace. While a typical wood-burning fire heats up to about 600 degrees, an RS-25 engine burns up to 6,000 degrees. And this fireplace is made of four RS-25 engines and a pair of rocket boosters from the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, so you’ll be extremely toasty.
The SLS rocket launched Artemis I on its 1.2 million-mile journey around the Moon on November 16, 2022. Grab a glass of eggnog and a plate of cookies, and curl up to be launched to a state of coziness.
