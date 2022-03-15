In case you missed it, Amazon recently announced an updated version of the iPad Air. While that device hasn’t started shipping yet, the 2020 version (with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage) is currently down to $499 on Amazon, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen so far. You can upgrade to the 256GB version for $649, which is still $100 off the regular price. If you want cellular connectivity in addition to the Wi-Fi, you can get the 256GB version for $779.

I originally reviewed the iPad Air when it came out and found it to be the best iPad for most people who could afford the extra cost over the standard $329 iPad. On paper, the refreshed 2022 version of the iPad Air doesn’t take any massive leaps that make it a must-buy compared to its predecessor. The 2020 iPad Air offers the A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, and full compatibility with the current Apple Pencil. It won’t have quite as much outright power as the new M1 model, but if you’re not doing a ton of heavy-duty content creation, that likely won’t come into play very much.

Looking for gear to pair with the Air? If you’re going to be streaming movies, YouTube, music, etc., you might want to grab the Apple AirPods Max headphones, which are also $100 off for a limited time.