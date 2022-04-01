App development has become so prevalent that even 80-year-old retirees and 10-year-old kids can do it. In 2017, 83-year-old Masako Wakamiya built her first mobile app, a game aimed at elderly people, to encourage fellow seniors to take more interest in technology. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Ayush Kumar became the youngest app developer at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in 2019, having built a program from scratch in just 10 days.

This just goes to show that anyone who wishes to be an app developer can be one if they want to, and these days, you don’t even need to write a line of code to develop the app of your dreams. All you need is a subscription to the AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan, which is currently on sale for 97-percent off, thanks to our limited-time April Fools’ Day special.

Built to make app development less complex, AppMySite offers an intuitive app development environment that makes building and managing apps easy and effortless. Boasting a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Capterra and a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on TrustPilot, it lets anyone, including beginners, create highly customizable mobile apps that align with their business goals.

For starters, it lets you convert your already existing website to an app without compromising quality. You have the option to upload your own artwork to build the elements or create personalized designs straight on the platform. Subscribers get access to an extensive image library, giving you a plethora of options for customization. You can also add new features, update settings, and create new builds with a few clicks.

Thanks to the next-gen app preview feature, you can see what your app would look like before publishing it on Google Play Store or the App Store. It also allows for simplified app testing on multiple emulators and real mobile devices. Plus, with the intelligent search tool, sorting and filtering options that enhance the in-app journey are also made available.

Whether you need to build an Android or iOS app, or both, AppMySite can make it possible. A 5-year subscription usually retails for $2,340 but, for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $49.99.

Prices subject to change.