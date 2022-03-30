Golf is an expensive sport—no question. You need to invest in a set of premium quality golf clubs, along with golf balls, tees, markers, and more. You also need to shell out money for a specific pair of shoes and special golf clothing. Plus, you also need to pay your green fees, which can run far more expensive than you might think.

While you can always enjoy a golf game or two through your Nintendo Wii, nothing beats playing on an actual course. Luckily, you can get that experience right at home with the Phigolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick. This golf simulator package lets you experience a full-blown round of golf right in your living room, and for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an additional $30 off.

If you can’t hit the range that often, the Phigolf lets you practice your swing anytime, anywhere. This WGT Edition, which has raised over $200,000 on IndieGoGo, functions as an immersive golf simulator that lets you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. It features a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, so you’ll feel like you’re at the course even when you’re at home or the office.

With the accompanying WGT Golf app, you can try your hand at “playing” on breathtaking photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses. You can even enjoy the amazing graphics on a bigger display by screen mirroring to a smart TV. With the swing trainer included, you can start playing without nets or balls. You can play with your friends and family too, thanks to the multiplayer mode.

Recreate the TopGolf experience at home with the Phigolf WGT Edition. It’s normally $249, but you can get it on sale for only $179 with the code GOLF10.

Prices subject to change.