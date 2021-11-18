With the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, many parents are scrambling to get their kids appointments. However, others are taking more of a wait-and-see attitude, which is perfectly understandable. After all, making medical decisions for our children is much different than making medical decisions for ourselves.

But parents who decide to wait should keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine—the only one authorized for children in the US right now—requires two doses spaced three weeks apart for maximum efficacy. In addition, you are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after that second shot. So if you’re hoping to have your child vaccinated by a certain date, they’ll need to start the process five weeks early. You can’t just show up a few days before an event or travel to have your child vaccinated and expect them to receive the shot’s full effects.

To help you plan, we’ve compiled a list of important dates through the rest of the school year, and when you’d need to start your child’s vaccination process. Remember that some people experience side effects after the vaccine, so plan on a day or two of recovery time after each shot.

Note: All school-related dates are for my district—your local calendar may be different. You’ll see these marked with an asterisk on the graphics below.

Hanukkah: Sorry, but if you were hoping to have your child fully vaccinated by the start or end of Hanukkah, those deadlines have passed.

Sorry, but if you were hoping to have your child fully vaccinated by the start or end of Hanukkah, those deadlines have passed. Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 25): In order to have any children in your family fully vaccinated by Christmas, their first appointment should be no later than Saturday, Nov. 20 , with the second shot scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 .

In order to have any children in your family fully vaccinated by Christmas, their first appointment should be no later than , with the second shot scheduled for . New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31): To have your child fully vaccinated by New Year’s Eve, their first shot should be no later than Friday, Nov. 26 , with the second one scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17 .

To have your child fully vaccinated by New Year’s Eve, their first shot should be no later than , with the second one scheduled for . Lunar New Year (Tuesday, Feb. 1): For a fully vaccinated Lunar New Year, your child’s first shot should be no later than Tuesday, Dec. 28, with the second scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Valentine’s Day (Monday, Feb. 14): In order to have your child fully vaccinated by Valentine’s Day, their first shot should be no later than Monday, Jan. 10 , with a second appointment scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 .

In order to have your child fully vaccinated by Valentine’s Day, their first shot should be no later than , with a second appointment scheduled for . February vacation* (Saturday, Feb. 19): To enjoy February vacation while fully vaccinated, especially if you are planning to travel, your child’s first shot should be no later than Saturday, Jan. 15 , with the second one scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 .

To enjoy February vacation while fully vaccinated, especially if you are planning to travel, your child’s first shot should be no later than , with the second one scheduled for . Saint Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17): To have your child fully vaccinated by Saint Patrick’s Day, their first shot should be no later than Thursday, Feb. 10 , with the second inoculation scheduled for Thursday, March 3.

To have your child fully vaccinated by Saint Patrick’s Day, their first shot should be no later than , with the second inoculation scheduled for Ramadan (Saturday, April 2): In order to have your child fully vaccinated by the first day of Ramadan, their first shot should be no later than Saturday, Feb. 26 , with a second appointment scheduled for Saturday, March 19 .

In order to have your child fully vaccinated by the first day of Ramadan, their first shot should be no later than , with a second appointment scheduled for . Passover (Friday, April 15): For a fully vaccinated child by the start of Passover, schedule their first shot for no later than Friday, March 11 , with the second one set for Friday, April 1 . Bump those dates one day later and they’ll be ready by the start of April vacation in some school districts.

For a fully vaccinated child by the start of Passover, schedule their first shot for no later than , with the second one set for . Bump those dates one day later and they’ll be ready by the start of April vacation in some school districts. Easter (Sunday, April 17): In order to have your child fully vaccinated by Easter, their first shot should be no later than Sunday, March 13, with the second one scheduled for Sunday, April 3.

