Velotric launches the upgraded Summit 2 multi-terrain ebike

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I learned a new word in 2026: Snowcrete. Maybe that’s just called winter in other regions, but weeks of impenetrable, polar vortex-hardened snow and sleet aren’t common in the Mid-Atlantic. So, it was more exciting than usual when things started to thaw and I could get back on a bike. I needed to do some reconnaissance, however, to see how well they cleared the paths. And, as I navigated ice-lined rail trails and plow-scarred streets, I appreciated the RST air fork and extra torque of the freshly upgraded Velotric Summit 2 hybrid ebike.

Another versatile option from a brand we’ve enjoyed in the past, the Summit is an answer for riders who don’t want two bikes and don’t want to baby the one they’ve got. It’s built for the commuter who cuts through the park, the weekend rider who treats off-road shortcuts as a sport, the errands runner who wants to be able to haul groceries but also haul ass. The Summit 2’s big upgrade is muscle: a 750W inner-rotor motor that peaks at 1300W and cranks out 100 Nm of torque, so wet pavement, packed dirt, and surprise debris become options not obstacles. Pair that with knobby Kenda 27.5” x 2.4” puncture-resistant MTB tires for traction and vibration damping and a slushy, sloshy incline or rutted access road is less grind and more go. The RST air suspension fork with 120mm travel, adjustable rebound, and lockout means it’s plush on gravel chatter but firmed up for pavement efficiency. And geometry stays commuter-friendly with an adjustable stem.



The other upgrade is stamina and smarts. The battery steps up to 801.6Wh, supporting a claimed 95 miles of range (in ECO). This means your route can sprawl without turning into math and anxiety. And it’s five levels of assist (up to Class III at 28 mph) plus a throttle if you need to get there faster. A SHIMANO Cues 9-speed drivetrain (11–46T) handles cadence changes without drama, and Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes add predictable stopping when the street’s still wearing winter. Tech-wise, the 57 lb. Summit 2 brings SensorSwap (Torque Mode ↔ Cadence Mode), Smart Tuning that remembers your assist tuning preferences, and a fitness-minded Pulse Mode that adjusts support based on heart-rate data (via the included band or compatible Garmin/Apple devices). It’s weather-ready (IPX6 bike, IPX7 battery), safety-certified (UL 2271 & UL 2849), fender-compatible, and traffic-minded with integrated front light plus turn and brake lights. Plus, it’s trackable through Apple Find My and Android Find Hub. Because trail therapy is fun; losing a bike isn’t. And there’s a Galaxy Purple option, which is pretty much this Prince fan’s weakness.

Available in Regular (5’2″ – 5’10”)/Large (5’7″ – 6’5″) sizes, the Velotric Summit 2 is on sale now for $2,099.