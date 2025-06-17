Peak Design’s Pro Tripods are packed with carbon fiber and clever features

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I have been using the Peak Design Travel Tripod for years now. It’s tiny, relatively sturdy, and packed with cleverly engineered features that make it enjoyable to use. Now, Peak Design has expanded into the world of full-sized tripods with the Pro Tripod line, which is currently live on Kickstarter.

The Pro Tripod comes in three different configurations: the base model, the Pro Lite, and the Pro Tall. The names should tip you off as to the differences (more on that in a bit), but all three share many of the same basic features.

Peak Design Pro Tripods The silver model is a limited edition. Stan Horaczek See It

Peak Design Tripod Pro overview

These are full-sized tripods, not undersized travel tripods, but Peak Design has built them for maximum portability. The legs are made from carbon fiber, which drastically cuts weight compared to aluminum models despite reaching full size when fully deployed.

The carbon-fiber legs eschew the typical round tube shape for a more abstract and flattened design, allowing for more efficient folding around the center column. Circular tubes leave a lot of wasted space. Like the Travel Tripod that came before them, the Pro Tripods rely on quick-release collars to extend the legs. Simply flip open the clip and slide the leg segments in or out. It’s not quite as adjustable as rotating collar locks found on other models, but the quick releases do help speed up deployment and collapse.

Each model comes with a sliding carbon-fiber center column that can add additional height beyond the legs themselves. That comes at the cost of stability, but it’s handy in a pinch. There is a weight hook at the bottom of the center column for attaching ballast (typically a sandbag or your camera bag) to improve stability. The center column is also removable and stores an Allen key, which is required for changing the tripod’s configuration. It’s a very clever bit of engineering.

How to choose the right Peak Design Pro Tripod model

There are three different options to choose from, all of which are fairly similar, but you’ll want to grab the right one for your specific needs. Here’s a rundown of each option:

The Pro Tall tripod in the middle isn’t that much longer than the Pro Lite (top) or Pro (bottom). Stan Horaczek

Peak Design Pro Tripod

The base model falls right between the other two. It folds down to 19.7 inches when collapsed and stands 66.3 inches tall when fully deployed. It can hold up to 40 pounds of gear, which is likely more than most people will ever try to put on it. It weighs just 4.2 pounds.

Peak Design Pro Tall Tripod

This one weighs a little more than the base model at 4.5 pounds and measures 22.9 inches long when folded. However, it can reach a maximum height of 77 inches. That’s taller than most people will be able to use without standing on something to get taller or tilting the camera’s screen so you can actually see what you’re shooting. That extra leg material adds extra stiffness and stability when used at more typical heights, so it’s worth the extra bulk if you’re regularly shooting in particularly windy or turbulent settings.

Peak Design Pro Lite Tripod

The smallest model in the bunch weighs just 3.7 pounds and folds to 19.2 inches, but still deploys to 64 inches. That’s just under three inches shorter than the base model. It has a reduced maximum capacity, though it can hold up to 35 pounds, which should still be plenty for most camera rigs.

Using the Peak Design Pro Tripods in the wild

I hiked all three tripods into the local nature preserve where I often shoot portraits and product photos. I also did a fair bit of testing around my yard and neighborhood on a variety of surfaces and in varied weather conditions.

As with any carbon-fiber tripod, the legs do demonstrate some flex beyond what you’d expect from a bigger, heavier aluminum version. That said, the flex never became an actual issue. I thought the flat shape may affect overall stability, but this was every bit as stable as any other carbon-fiber tripod I have used. In fact, it was more stable than some.

It’s in the details

Peak Design always nails the details. Stan Horaczek

If you’ve used Peak Design’s products before, you know the company prides itself on clever, purpose-driven engineering. That often manifests as small but impressive features, and that’s true here. The heads use ARCA-Swiss-type tripod plates, which are extremely sturdy despite their small size. And it’s easy to carry extras (though they’re also somewhat easy to lose). The plates require an Allen key to attach, which is very secure, but also somewhat inconvenient compared to a screw that tightens by hand or with a penny or screwdriver.

The legs slide easily and quickly, and leave no doubt about whether or not you’ve tightened them enough. That’s a problem I’ve had in the past with rotating collar locks. The quick releases are also perfectly tensioned, so they keep a very sturdy hold, but they’re not difficult to lock and unlock.

While all of that is great from a performance standpoint, it also just makes these tripods feel good to use. I have several older tripods that’re very sturdy, but they’re so old-school that they border on steampunk status. The Peak Design products feel very modern and pleasant to use, which makes me more likely to take them out and actually use them.

More about the new Pro Ball Head

The redesigned Ball Head has an excellent ring locking mechanism. Stan Horaczek

The new Pro Ball Head represents a very noticeable improvement over the model found on the Travel Tripod. The Pro Ball Head employs a ring-style locking mechanism that’s easy to locate and manipulate without taking your eye away from the camera. A simple twist unlocks it, and a twist in the opposite direction freezes it in place. It provides an extremely strong hold, which surprised me the first time I used it.

The head still uses ARCA-Swiss-style plates, so it has the same advantages and disadvantages when it comes to size and attachment. A locking switch now prevents the quick release from opening when it shouldn’t, which is a great addition. It provides extra peace of mind that you won’t accidentally hit the release and send your camera plummeting to the ground.

Flipping to portrait mode is relatively simple as well. You can quickly turn the camera on its side as long as the center column is positioned correctly. It’s a little finicky the first time you do it, but it’s simple once you understand the mechanism.

In addition to the new ballhead, the optional video head attachment simply snaps into the socket where the plate usually goes. The screw-on handle provides precise panning control without having to go through the process of completely swapping to a video-specific head. It’s not quite as sturdy as a dedicated fluid head, but it’s a great option for people who shoot hybrid photo and video during the same session.

So, who should buy the Peak Design Pro Tripods?

The Pro Tall offers extra stability when used at lower heights. Stan Horaczek

All that Peak Design engineering and polish typically comes with a hefty price tag, and there’s no exception here. The Tripod Pro Lite costs $799, while the Tripod Pro costs $899, and the Tripod Pro Tall costs a cool $999. They’re not cheap, but they’re also meant to be professional tools designed to perform even in tough conditions. You’re paying extra for the design and the execution.

Fully deployed, the Tripod Pro Tall will go above many people’s heads. Stan Horaczek

I personally think the Tripod Pro base model is the best bet for most people. It goes as high as you’ll ever need it to, but it’s still small and light enough to chuck in a carry-on bag if you really need to. The Tall version is great if you need maximum stability, and the Lite is the pick if you’re trying to keep weight as low as possible. Whatever you choose, make sure to leave a little extra in your tripod budget to buy a few spare plates. Those things have a habit of running away when you’re not looking.