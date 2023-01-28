We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Having food waste is just not a good look. Not only does it not make you feel incredibly guilty, but it’s also not so good for the earth. But it can be almost impossible to get to zero waste without extreme consternation. Wouldn’t it be lovely to not have to feel guilty if you don’t finish your dinner because you ate a big lunch? Or if you felt like your eggshells were going to help with regenerating the Earth’s soil?

It’s definitely possible. It doesn’t require adding worms to the middle of your kitchen, which is pretty nice. Allow us to introduce you to the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter Silver. It’s sleek, looks amazing on your counter, and does incredible work! It’s on sale, for a limited time, which is pretty swanky.

When you buy the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter Silver, you make an investment for eco-friendly futures. It turns scraps to garden fuel with the Cultivate ReencleMicrobe, made of organisms specially chosen to devour food, even if it’s sour or salty. It’s so good at what it does that it was featured in CES tech.

The continuous always-on system means that you can add food or scoop out the byproduct whenever you choose. The stunning performance of the device will make it worth the investment—it reduces up to 90% of your food waste footprint, with fertilizer ready in as short of a time as 2 hours!

Notably, you also don’t have to think about stinky fertilizer in your kitchen. A breakthrough 3-layer filter system ensures odor-free composting. There really is no downside to this revolutionary composting gem.

The Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter Silver normally costs $699, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $489, which is 30% off.

Price subject to change.