Tower fans represent the best of both worlds in terms of fans. Like ceiling fans, they save space. Like the more traditional standing and oscillating fans (known as “oscillating pedestal fans”), they add a horizontal breeze that can cover a whole room. And, unlike either of these fan types, the best tower fans—see our picks below—can also include special features like heating elements, air purifiers, and special bladeless fan tech.

How we chose the best tower fans

High familiarity with Dyson as a brand and their prowess at air multiplier technology (bladeless fans) dictated that they would probably be seen on the list at least once, possibly twice—and there they are. This technology creates a superior, quiet breeze generated in a small area. Right off the bat, it was apparent that not many companies could compete with that on a strict power basis.

But not every consumer needs pure power. For this, we looked at design, value on the dollar, and the assessments of general consumers. There’s nothing quite like finding a product that is affordable to everyone that doesn’t generate a lot of post-purchase regret.

The best tower fans: Reviews & Recommendations

While in generalized shape, all of the following tower fans look quite similar; in practice, they are all rather dissimilar. The first two, both from Dyson, are the overall best tower fans you can buy, but they are more expensive. However, if you’re willing to pay the money, they’ll suit just about any situation, clean your air, and more.

This being understood, if you’re looking for something somewhat niche and more affordable, keep reading. For example, our budget tower fan—while certainly being inexpensive—is a purposefully small tower fan that serves a unique role. To be clear, it’s not a Dyson, but it isn’t just some cheaply made fan.

Best overall: Dyson Pure Cool TP07

Why it made the cut: Simultaneously blasts great volumes of air and cleans it.

Specs

Size: 7.7 x 8 x 41 inches

7.7 x 8 x 41 inches Weight: 11 pounds

11 pounds Bonus features: Air filtration, voice and app control, Night Mode

Pros

Good enough for 1,000 square foot room

HEPA 13 filtration

Gives air quality reports via app

Cons

Somewhat loud (when not in Night Mode)

The Dyson Pure Cool TP07 is both simple and complex. Diving into the complexity of it first, it uses Dyson’s top-tier air multiplier technology to project 77 gallons of air per second, giving you ample cool. That very same air passes through an H13-grade HEPA filter. To make the complex simple, H13 filtration is medical grade but also allows for high airflow, perfect for a fan. When particles are found, you’ll know about them, too, via the MyDyson app.

At the same time, the Dyson Pure Cool TP07 is simple because you will not have to do too much to maintain it once you start using it. When the filter needs changing, your app will remind you, so no adding anything to your chore list. You can set this tower fan up to oscillate nearly 350 degrees, meaning no strategic placement is needed. To turn it on, you can use voice commands via Alexa, Siri, or Google Home in addition to app control. And, while the machine can be loud (78dB) sometimes, there is a night mode that will keep the breeze flowing, just quieter.

Why it made the cut: This model heats, cools, and purifies for year-round air control.

Specs

Size: 5.12 x 5.12 x 30 inches

5.12 x 5.12 x 30 inches Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Bonus features: Air filtration, voice and app control, Night Mode, heating

Pros

Similar to the Dyson Pure Cool TP07, but with heating

ETL Certified for safety

Uses a timer

Cons

Somewhat loud (when not in Night Mode)

Costly

This product really started to make sense as an above-average tower fan when we covered the best garage heaters not so long ago. It could heat the garage in the winter, cool it down with the fan in the summer, and clean the dusty air all year long.

Effectively, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP07 is a lot like the TP07 and is, with minor differences, a direct upgrade. If you want one device for the whole year and would like 365 days of air purification in your home, the HP07 is the product for you.

Note that the HP07 does cost more, making it the best tower fan on a splurge purchase; however, since it fills the functions of three objects (fan, filter, heater), it very well might be a bargain compared to what you would spend otherwise.

Best rated: Dreo Cruiser Pro T1

Why it made the cut: This is the tower fan favored by online shoppers.

Specs

Size: 13 x 13 x 41.73 inches

13 x 13 x 41.73 inches Weight: 9.8 pounds

9.8 pounds Bonus features: Remote control, Sleep Mode

Pros

Advanced quietening technology

Perfect for medium-sized rooms

Auto Mode for automatic speed adjustment

Cons

Only 90-degree oscillation

One of the most popular fans is the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1, favored by customers for its outstanding quality at a great price point. While everyone will have differing reasons for preferring it, we can safely break down the types of people who will like the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 into a number of categories. You may very well belong to one or more of them.

The first is people who want a quiet yet affordable fan. It uses what Dreo calls “TurboSilent” motors and a noise-canceling airflow to create low sounds and hums as the fan operates. And, of course, there is always ‘Sleep Mode’ for nights, making the machine even quieter and dimmer.

Next will be those looking for energy efficiency. While the fan blades themselves are designed to push out air in an energy-efficient manner, the design is admittedly not (at least from a superficial perspective) that different looking than others. Instead, the ability to engage ‘Auto Mode’ makes the Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 special. This special mode automatically adjusts the power of the fan based on current ambient air temperature, reducing energy costs.

Best design: Lasko Wind Curve

Why it made the cut: This Lasko has a solid design, classic look, and quality functionality.

Specs

Size: 13 x 13 x 42.5 inches

13 x 13 x 42.5 inches Weight: 14.5 pounds

14.5 pounds Bonus features: Remote control, Night Mode

Pros

Remains quiet at all speeds

Delightful, classic look with a bronzey, wood-like trim

Lasko Blue Plug auto shut off

ETL listed for safety

Cons

Only 60-degree oscillation

It is hard to beat the Lasko Wind Curve in terms of both physical construction and visual appearance. Its building includes very smoothly operating rotors that don’t produce too much noise, even at the highest of speeds (there’s a ‘Night Mode’ too). The Wind Curve includes Lasko’s Blue Plug auto shut-off fuse protection and is ETL-listed for its safety in your home.

The outward appearance of the Lasko Wind Curve is that of a very traditional piece of interior home equipment, and the interior has a gorgeous, shiny trim that finds its style somewhere between faux wood and brass. Far from the ultramodern look that many products try to take on, this has the appearance of something that has always belonged where you are.

Best budget: Vornado Duo

Why it made the cut: This tower fan is inexpensive yet also quality for the niche it fills.

Specs

Size: 5.25 x 5.35 x 14.5 inches

5.25 x 5.35 x 14.5 inches Weight: 3.74 pounds

3.74 pounds Bonus features: N/A

Pros

Simply control and functionality

Perfect for bedside tables, counters, and bookshelves

5-year warranty

Quality customer service

Cons

Not super powerful; best for personal use

No oscillation

If you enjoy tower fans, the Vornado Duo is probably one of the best desk fans for you. Actually, with its small stature, it can sit on your bedside table, a bookshelf, your kitchen counter, or one of many other spaces. While not super powerful, this tower fan has four speed settings and is a perfect way to keep air circulating and fresh up to fifty feet away from it.

On the matter of airflow, Vornado’s Duo uses what they call V-Flow to distribute air from the fan about your room. This system pushes air from the machine in multiple directions and encourages good circulation, but you might wish for a more direct hit at times.

One final thing to note about this fan is its lengthy (5-year) warranty and surprisingly responsive customer service team. You just don’t expect things like that on a fan that costs as little as the Vornado Duo.

What to consider before choosing the right tower fan

Tower fans vary greatly in their complexity. However, you should look at some things they all have in common before picking the best tower fan for you, including the following considerations:

Height

Generally speaking, the height of your tower fan will determine its ability to affect your full body. A short tower fan will be a totally different experience from a ceiling fan (or height-adjustable pedestal fan) and will likely be unsatisfactory, with the one exception to this being purposefully short ones meant to be placed on an end table or bedside table.

It is especially important to compare the height of a tower fan to that of a pedestal fan to understand the value you are getting. A tower fan that reaches the same height as a pedestal fan will need either a column of small spinning blades up the length of the tower or a bladeless fan (also known as an “air multiplier”). In general, these techniques for creating a tower fan are more costly than a large fan rotor found on a pedestal fan. Additionally, they will also use more power to run.

A minor but critical point for tower fans is that the safety in the front does not necessarily mean a manufacturer has placed fan blades directly behind it. In other words, the safety grill may appear where the fan is not pushing air. Using this technique, manufacturers can trick customers into thinking they are getting a more premium product than they actually are. When in doubt, check customer reviews for “blind spots” to avoid this issue. The best tower fans will have high vertical coverage.

Base and weight

The base size and weight of the fan are important for stability. A lightweight fan with a slim base might easily get tipped over by a joyful, tail-wagging furry friend. Heavier fans are likelier to avoid tipping over, but might not be easy to move. Usually, the best tower fan for you will be liftable but have some heft behind it. Likewise, the width of the base should not be too wide, as one of the big bonuses of having a tower fan is saving on floor real estate. The best tower fans balance base width and fan weight to produce a steady machine.

Furthermore, the weight becomes even more important when you want to put the tower fan on carpeting. There is no exact formula for weight, base size, and height so that a piece of furniture won’t tip over on carpeting. Naturally, fluffy carpets are likely to have the fan tip over.

If you strongly prefer very lightweight fans, consider checking out our collection of the best portable fans, as well.

Additional features

Again, tower fans vary widely in the features they use. However, the following were found more often than others.

Air filtration: Believe it or not, you’ll find a few tower fans among the best air purifiers, especially when it comes to Dyson products. Bladeless fan technology, which Dyson does well, requires the intake of a lot of air throughout the machine, giving a great opportunity to throw in HEPA filtration technology as well.

Heating: This tech is less common, but welcome when you have it. If you have a high-powered station that can cool, why not heat, too? These systems save space and ensure you don’t need to buy a second machine. The best tower fans with heating will also include tip-over protection.

Remote control: A remote control on a tower fan is pretty minor but saves time over the years. We don’t recommend basing your purchasing decision around a remote unless you have a disability that limits motion. However, if you’re torn between two tower fans and all other things are equal, go for the one with the remote.

Night or Sleep Mode: A ‘Night Mode’ or ‘Sleep Mode’ that is quieter will make it easier to live with the machine as you sleep by being quieter and also dimming and/or shutting off lit elements of the display.

FAQs

Q: How much does a tower fan cost? A tower fan can cost anywhere from around $30 to over $200, though typical tower fans with limited extra features will cost around $70 to $90. Why the big range of prices? Small tower fans with limited features, designed for your bedside table, are effective but inexpensive. Large tower fans, suitable for entire rooms, that use air multiplier technology and include features like HEPA filters and heating elements, cost more. Q: Do tower fans use a lot of electricity? Tower fans generally use more electricity than pedestal fans and ceiling fans. However, basic tower fans merely use “more electricity” than pedestal fans, not “a lot of electricity.” Fan experts say ceiling fans use 15-90W while typical tower fans use 100W. Surprisingly, some powerful Dyson fans max out at 40W so long as they aren’t in heater mode. To save even more electricity, check out our eco-friendly tips for cooling down. Q: Are tower fans as good as AC? Tower fans are neither better nor worse than AC; they differ from AC. In general, AC will provide cooler air, while tower fans will allow you to have a cooling unit that does not need a portion of its construction to be outdoors. Additionally, the two can be used to promote the works of each other: The AC can produce cool and the tower fan can circulate that cool around the home effectively.

Final thoughts on the best tower fans

While we can think of the tower fans in the list above as belonging to two classes of machine, with the Dyson being a clear superior in technical ability, they both have a clear place for people having differing needs for a tower fan, with different price ranges to boot. The best tower fans for most people should be findable using the list above.

