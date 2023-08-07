We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ever since Apple switched over to its own brand M-series silicon chips, it has been extremely easy to recommend the MacBook Air as the best laptop for most people. It’s an all-around fantastic machine, but the 13-inch screen feels a bit limiting for some users. This year, Apple released a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, and it’s already experiencing a $200 discount at Amazon. This is a fantastic back-to-school computer, so jump on this if you or your child is headed off to college or other school this year.

This is the base model of the 15-inch MBP. It comes back with Apple’s M2 chip, as well as 8GB unified memory. 8GB may not sound like much for the equivalent of RAM, but Apple’s systems use shared memory differently. Because it’s integrated completely into the system, it runs much faster than the number would suggest. I regularly edit 4K video on my 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and just 16GB shared memory.

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with an HD webcam, Touch ID for easy log-ins, and a full-sized keyboard. Despite all of that, it weighs just 3.3 pounds and stands less than a half-inch thick. The only real downside is the 256GB built-in storage, but that’s easily remedied with an external drive that you can plug into one of three USB-C ports.

