We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one (or yourself) can often seem daunting. Go-to gifts can be underwhelming, consisting of chocolates or teddy bears bound to end up in a closet. The refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 4GB 500GB HDD in silver is an excellent contender for those tech-loving individuals that need an updated high-performance device. Best yet, the MacBook is now price-dropped even further in time for the upcoming, romance-fueled holiday.

Whether working from home, on personal projects, or needing a portable device, this laptop covers all the bases. With a 500GB hard drive and a 2.5GHz processor, the MacBook Pro can easily handle large files and multitask to fit your needs. At the same time, its 13.3″ screen boasts a 2560×1600 display, providing ultimate clarity to all your images and videos.

You can easily take it with you for work or to stream your favorite apps. The MacBook Pro also features wireless technology, such as Bluetooth 4.0, and is compatible with various power ports and expansions, making it easy to connect to other devices and peripherals. And with a long-lasting battery, you won’t have to worry about your work or entertainment being interrupted by a dying battery.

Not only is this laptop a state-of-the-art device with excellent performance, but it’s also an eco-friendly option. The rise of recycled and refurbished products is taking over the market, with statistics stating over 251 million refurbished smartphones shipped globally in 2021. These lower price point refurbished products ultimately help to reduce electronic waste and sustainability in tech.

Normally retailing for $349, you can now purchase this refurbished MacBook Pro for only $254.99—savings of nearly 30 percent with no coupon code needed. Take advantage of this limited-time Valentine’s Day deal, and give the gift of technology to your loved one or treat yourself to an upgrade. But hurry, Feb. 3 is the last day to order with a guarantee to arrive on time for Valentine’s Day, while the price drop deal ends on Feb. 6.

Prices are subject to change.