Are you looking to upgrade your laptop but don’t have the budget to buy a new one? Do you also need an updated Microsoft Office license? The Apple MacBook Air MQD42LLA (2017) 13.3-inch + Microsoft Office Bundle helps you become a power user on some of the world’s most-used office programs, plus provides you with the device to execute.

With a nearly new Apple MacBook Air, you’ll be on your way to achieving your tech goals. Possessing Apple’s state-of-the-art features, this affordable and eco-friendly portable grade-A refurbished 2017 laptop will help you conquer your digital needs with high-quality performance. With 256GB of storage and a 1.8GHz processor for fast and reliable performance, you can efficiently work with large files and download and stream your favorite software, apps, movies, games, and more without worrying about processing power.

With excellent reviews (such as a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon), the MacBook Air is a great contender for those that require high-quality screen time. The laptop features a compact display with HD capabilities on its robust 13.3-inch screen—bringing ultimate pixel-perfect clarity to all your images and videos. Boasting a 54Wh Li-Poly battery that produces up to 12 hours of power per charge, you won’t have to worry about your favorite show binge being interrupted by the lack of an outlet or a work meeting lasting longer than expected.

The bundle also includes a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office, one of the world’s most popular platforms. The license provides access to leading Microsoft programs, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more—cumulatively serving nearly every industry.

Whether you’re looking to create a presentation or a sophisticated spreadsheet to impress your new client, pack a punch with lifetime access to these leading programs—which you can download and use instantly. Streamline professional and personal projects with free customer support, updates, and no monthly or annual fees.

Regularly priced at $1,349, this refurbished Apple MacBook Air and Microsoft Office Bundle is now price-dropped to $499.99—saving you over $800.

